Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Agatha All Along'Agatha All Along is already proving itself as a worthy successor to one of Marvel Studios' first and most influential shows, WandaVision. Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and her companions' quest on the Witches' Road is injecting some much needed originality and diversity that the Marvel Cinematic Universe desperately needs right now. One of the many highlights of the show is Agatha herself, who is well on her way to being up there with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as one of the MCU's best anti-heroes.

Anti-hero is the best term to use here, as Agatha is far from a conventional, likable protagonist. She's cruel, manipulative, vindictive, and still very close to the villain that she was in WandaVision. Speaking of WandaVision, the show still remains as one of the MCU's best...until it's not. In addition to a generic CGI superhero battle between Agatha Harkness and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), the show's finale also makes an ill-advised attempt to make Wanda's reprehensible actions throughout the show justifiable rather than sympathetic.

‘WandaVision’ Should Have Been a Villain Origin Story for Wanda

Throughout the entirety of WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff is putting on the happy facade of a sitcom mother to mask a growing darkness within her. It's not hard to understand why, as Wanda has been through more trauma than most of the MCU's mightiest heroes. She was helpless to stop her twin brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) from getting killed in Avengers: Age of Ultron, she accidentally blew up a building full of innocent bystanders in Captain America: Civil War, and she was forced to sacrifice her beloved Vision (Paul Bettany) in Avengers: Infinity War. Wanda's years of grief and trauma leads to a breaking point when she visits Westview, and her chaos magic turns the entire town and its residents into her own personal television program.

Whether Wanda intended to use her magic in this way or not is irrelevant. It's very clear that she willfully continued her fantasy even after reviving Vision and creating her children, as evident when she briefly confronts S.W.O.R.D. and banishes Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). She deliberately served as a puppet master over an entire community who have no control over themselves, which is an undeniably villainous action to commit. However, WandaVision treats Wanda's eventual breaking of the spell as if it were some noble action, with Monica even saying "They'll never know what you sacrificed for them"...what? The only thing Wanda sacrificed was a world she imagined for herself, which is hardly heroic.

The tonally inconsistent ending of WandaVision gets even more perplexing given Wanda's next appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Here, Wanda goes from a seemingly redeemed mind-controller into a mass-murdering menace, once again wanting to live a similar fantasy that she had in Westview. The movie's excuse for this is that the Darkhold corrupted Wanda, but one could easily argue strong character development is more important than MCU magic. In fairness, Wanda's turn to the dark side in Multiverse of Madness should be the logical progression for Wanda after most of the preceding show's events, but WandaVision's last minute pivot to redeem her makes all of this feel very inconsistent.

‘Agatha All Along’ Isn’t Forcing Its Audience To Like Agatha

Right out the gate with Agatha All Along, it's clear that the citizens of Westview have understandably not forgiven Wanda for what she did to them. Among those citizens is Agatha, who seems more than okay with Wanda's alleged death. Agatha may be free of the special spell Wanda cast on her, but she still doesn't have access to her magical powers. This is what leads her to assemble her own coven and walk the Witches' Road, all while being relentlessly pursued by the Salem Seven.

She may be the protagonist, but to quote another unorthodox Marvel lead, she is no hero. Apart from just being passive-aggressive and selfish, Agatha shows little regard for her companions, typically only being kind to them when it benefits her. Her actions have already gotten two members of her coven killed, one of whom was a completely innocent bystander with Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp). Agatha is clearly on the path of redemption, but that doesn't mean she's fundamentally changing as a person.

So if Agatha is such a cruel person, why do we all still like her so much? It's actually quite simple, and it's a strategy that other Marvel anti-heroes like Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) benefit from. We don't necessarily agree with their actions or even the consequences of their actions, but we do understand why they make them. Agatha has been through trauma with her family's history, and instead of inconsistently denying the reasons behind her villainous actions, Agatha embraces them. Agatha Harkness is unapologetic in her villainous tendencies and is poised for a much more believable and appropriate redemption arc than Wanda made. A redemption arc is so believable that if she ends that arc without being redeemed, that would also make sense.

