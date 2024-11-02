Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Agatha All Along'.The series finale of Agatha All Along answered many questions the fans had, but it failed to contemplate the single biggest mystery in the multiverse: why the hell are there still people living in Westview, New Jersey? Weird stuff has been happening there for a few years, and, now, the town has nearly been razed again by a coven of clumsy witches, the actual cosmic embodiment of death, and an outcast emo teenager. What else needs to happen before the inhabitants decide it's time to run the hell away?

A Whole Town Held Hostage Inside a Sitcom Should Have Been Warning Enough

Everyone has wondered at one point or another in life how it would be to live in a sitcom. The citizens of Westview got the shortest-ever straw in that sense, because they really did get to live inside a sitcom for some 12 days, with a terrible director: Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). I mean, she held a cast of over 3,000 citizens hostage! Christopher Nolan only wishes. Five years prior to Wanda raising the Hex, Vision (Paul Bettany) had bought them a plot of land to grow old on. But, in the five years between the Snap and the Blip, not one of Westview's over 3,000 inhabitants found out about an actual Avenger choosing their town to live in? WandaVision proves that the citizens of Westview do indeed gossip, so how didn't this little nugget get out?

After Wanda lifts her spell and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) is still left there in her fantasy world, where the hell was S.W.O.R.D., for crying out loud? Did they agree to Agatha's house arrest? We know governments are pretty much irrelevant in the MCU, but, come on... Agatha is the witch who subdued Wanda, it doesn't matter if she thinks she is the protagonist of Mare of Easttown, she's still super dangerous!

Now, More Witches Have Wreaked Havoc in Westview Again

Agatha takes media obsession to a whole new level by living as if she were on a TV series. For three years, she even interacted with people that way, and people in Westview simply didn't mind. They knew that she was a powerful witch who caused a lot of trouble and didn't mind that she was left there — she even got to keep Ralph Bohner's (Evan Peters) house.

Wanda's death must have made the news, and it would have coincided with Agatha running around the town naked being rude to people. Shortly after, there is a fight at her house, a group of seven super creepy witches shows up on the street, Agatha abducts a Westview citizen, and a lot of weird noises come from her house. A few days later, the sky turns green, witchy laughs fill the air, and a weird emo teenager (Joe Locke) comes out of Agatha's house all bruised. Instead of running and hiding, what do people do? They gather at Agatha's doorstep! Oh, so now they're all nosy?

Who knows what could have happened to the town? No one knew who that kid was, and they simply let him get in his car and drive away — with an Eastview license plate! If I lived in Westview, I'd be afraid of sabotage, too. Westview is even designed as a pentagram, as the map in the credits shows, and, now, there are witches wreaking havoc again, and an Eastview teenager involved? Where are the authorities? Why aren't people running away already? What else needs to happen? If I lived there, I wouldn't wait to find out, but I bet they will!

