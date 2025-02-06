With Agatha All Along continuing the legacy of WandaVision and expanding the mystical side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one character’s future feels particularly open-ended — Wiccan, also known as Billy Maximoff. Fans have been eager to know whether Joe Locke’s portrayal of the powerful young sorcerer will lead to more screen time, possibly even a series of his own. During a recent SCAD TVfest interview with Collider's Carly Lane, Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer shared her thoughts on Billy’s future in the MCU, hinting that we may not have seen the last of him.

When asked about the potential for a Wiccan-centered show, Schaeffer was careful not to reveal too much but made it clear that Billy's story is far from over. “I'm not involved in anything, but I have so much love for Marvel, all the characters, all the performers, all the storylines, my colleagues at Marvel,” she said. “And conversations continue, so I can't speak to anything specific, but I will say that he's an important character in the comics, and Joe has filled him out in such a way that I would be surprised if he wasn't seen again.”

Now, let's be frank. That’s the kind of vague but hopeful answer that MCU fans know all too well. It's non-committal, yet packed with enough optimism to keep the speculation fires burning, and gives us just enough to wonder when we'll see Billy Maximoff again.

Will We Get the Young Avengers?

It certainly seems like that's the direction that Marvel is taking us in, but it's now going to take a backseat to the Grown-Up Avengers. For those paying attention, it's been quite easy to see that Marvel Studios has been quietly assembling its next generation of heroes.

Between Kate Bishop (Hawkeye), Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), and Cassie Lang (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), the Young Avengers seem inevitable, so adding Wiccan to the line-up isn't just a sensible shout, it almost seems like a necessity. However, Marvel's approach has felt somewhat scattergun over the last few years, and it could be that their plans were once in play but now aren't, leaving breadcrumbs across the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday starts filming next month, and we've yet to hear if any of these prospective Young Avengers will be involved with that film or its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars.

