Marvel has a tendency to keep viewers on their seats with their highly-anticipated mid-credit scenes, but they did something a little different with Agatha All Along. Instead of a scene, this Marvel show opted for a very involved end-credits mashup of famous pop-culture witches and historical symbols from witch lore. Magically, each has something that factors into Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) personality, appearance, and The Witches Road she is traveling down to reclaim her power alongside her new coven, a true cast of characters.

From the Evil Queen and Nancy to Tarot Cards and animal familiars, there is historical relevance to each reference chosen by the showrunners. It was showcased on a pseudo-witchy inspiration board, filled with archival images of Salem and beautiful imagery such as long, vibrant fingernails, pointed hats, and even what looks like spellbooks in the background. So, sit for a spell and learn more about the witchy references and history you may have missed in the credit scenes.

10 The Evil Witch

‘Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs’

Arguably one of the most famous witches in pop culture, the Evil Queen from the 1937 Disney film Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs made an appearance in the end credits of Agatha All Along. In the scene, the Evil Witch had her day in the sun, garnering not an image but a video clip of her in the movie. In the short clip, viewers see the Evil Queen as she is chuckling her way down a cellar door in her “old hag” disguise, something that occurred after she conjured up a spell for herself and some poisoned apples, the latter being mentioned by Lilia (Patti LuPone) in reference to Agatha’s personality.

Disney lovers will remember the Evil Queen as a jealous and egocentric character, someone who wants nothing more than to be the most beautiful person in the land, no matter the cost, all thanks to the Magic Mirror telling her Snow White is the fairest in the land and not her. This is very similar to Agatha's self-centered personality and desire to be one of the most powerful witches ever (if not the most powerful). She has been portrayed a few times on TV and in movies since the character's first appearance on the silver screen, including remakes of the 1937 film, in the made-for-TV movie The Descendants, the series Once Upon A Time, and remains a highly sought-after villain at Disney parks around the world.

9 Cartoon Samantha

‘Bewitched’

Agatha All Along definitely brings female power to the forefront of the show, so it makes sense for them to bring in one of the most feminist witches on television – Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery). The end credits pay homage to the intro of Bewitched, the 1964 television series about a witch who falls in love with a mortal. Viewers see the little cartoon witch flying on a broomstick, but only Samantha’s signature strawberry-blonde hair is replaced with a darker shade, and her black witch outfit is replaced by purple, presumably making the iconic witch into Agatha.

While the series is a sitcom, it still touches on some very serious cultural issues, especially during the 1960s second wave of feminism, where women wanted to do more than be a typical housewife. Bewitch challenged the status quo of America, showing Samantha as a strong and powerful woman who didn’t spend all day cleaning, instead magically cleaning the house with a twitch of her nose. The show also touches on the topic of mixed marriages, as Samantha’s marriage was not approved by her magical family. Even so, Samantha proves she doesn’t care what others think, and that love is love, no matter what. Viewers also see this equality mindset with Teen and Agatha, as Teen’s boyfriend calls and Agatha doesn’t bat an eye.

8 Nancy Downs

‘The Craft’

“Light as a feather, stiff as a board.” One of the witches seen in the end credits of Agatha All Along is none other than Nancy (Fairuza Balk) from the 1996 supernatural horror film The Craft. While she starts out as nothing more than a teenager wanting to form a coven with her friends, Nancy soon becomes power-hungry after casting a spell for power that eventually leads to her stepfather’s fatal heart attack. Sound familiar?

In Agatha All Along, the coven Agatha forms is very hesitant to join her due to her history of stealing others' magic for herself, becoming so power-hungry that she vanquished her old coven in favor of becoming the top witch. While Nancy uses the “Invocation of the Spirit” spell to become all-powerful, Agatha does it with a dark magic book, The Darkhold. The two are very similar in their quest for power, even if they have very different endings – Nancy goes a little crazy, and Agatha loses everything.

7 The Wicked Witch Of The West

'The Wizard of Oz'

Known from L. Frank Baum's children's novel “The Wonderful World of Oz” and the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz, a statue of the Wicked Witch of the West is seen in the end-credits of Agatha All Along, as is an illustration of Dorothy with the Tin-Man and Cowardly Lion. The Wicked Witch, with her green skin, black cloak, pointed hat, and killer black boots, is one of the more famous witches in pop culture, being an archetype of human wickedness and a standard representation of witchy apparel. While it makes sense this iconic witch would be showcased, there might be another reason for it, as Agatha is very similar.

Yes, Agatha wears more modern clothing and doesn’t have a high-pitched, crackly voice, but, like the Wicked Witch, she is highly motivated for something to be returned to her that she believes was stolen. In the Wicked Witch’s case, it is a pair of ruby slippers Dorothy took from the Witch of the East. In Agatha’s case, she wants to walk The Witches Road in order to regain her powers, which were stolen from the Scarlet Witch. Both are consumed with the need for revenge and getting what they want most, even if it leads to their demise.

6 Lisa In a Witch Costume

'The Simpsons'

The Simpsons is known for its topical episodes, leaning on popular topics of the time and portraying a satirical depiction of events and family life that is very entertaining. In Lisa Simpson’s case, it is when she begins to dabble in Wicca. Viewers see Lisa wearing witch costumes a few times throughout the series, but it is one episode in particular that encompasses Agatha’s personality.

In the episode “Treehouse of Horror XIX,” Lisa claps back at Milhouse when he says he likes her witch costume. In response, Lisa says, “I'm not a witch; I'm a Wiccan. Why is it that whenever a woman is strong and powerful, they call her a witch?” While Agatha is certainly a witch, this quote definitely dives into the Salem Witch Trial thought process that any strong woman who thought of themselves was a witch, a time period Agatha actually lived through. Both characters are very similar as they are both smart, headstrong, and will go through a lot of different means to meet their overarching endgame.

5 A Photograph Of The Modern Witch

Irene Ray: The "Witch" of Rochester

Even though the Salem Witch Trials happened from 1692 to 1693, some people were still accusing neighbors of cursing others well into the 1930s; in other words, they thought they were witches. In one such case, a lady by the name of Irene Ray was run out of her home in Rochester, Indiana, in 1938 after being accused of witchcraft. While it was all hearsay by the townsfolk, some “compelling arguments” were made against Irene, leaving town officials no choice but to make her leave.

Irene had lived in Rochester for six years prior to being accused of witchcraft. When the hysteria rose, she was accused of performing hexes on neighbors using vinegar and cat hair, making them ill, causing property damage, and, in extreme cases, causing death and casting spells with nothing more than her eyes. The concern surrounding Irene grew so much that she was asked to leave the town in the spring of 1938 and never return. It was a very similar situation to Agatha, as she was run out of Salem after being accused of using dark magic, something her former coven was against.

4 Animal Familiars

Black Cats And Rabbits

In witchy lore, an animal familiar is thought of as a guide, one who takes the form of an animal, such as a cat or a rabbit, who protects and assists a witch in their endeavors and, sometimes, even acts as a spy. In the end credits of Agatha All Along, there are a few instances where the image of a rabbit or cat pops up, showing the history of Wicca and how important animal familiars are to the craft.

As animal familiars are historically relevant to witchcraft, viewers of the show shouldn’t be too surprised at the few instances where animals were in the spotlight. When it comes to Agatha, she has her rabbit, Señor Scratchy, a hare she originally gifted to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in WandaVision. These familiaris are seen throughout witchy pop culture, either as very talkative TV animals or more realistic ones, such as the cat Salem in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the cat Kit in Charmed, and the owl Hedwig in Harry Potter.

3 A Pentagram

'Charmed' and Multiple Shows

The pentagram is one of the most iconic symbols in Wicca and witchcraft. It consists of a five-pointed star within a circle, with each of the points depicting one of the five elements: earth, fire, water, air, and spirit. It is said that this symbol is used to invoke or cast away spirits and is often thought of as a symbol of protection.

This symbol is seen in the second episode of Agatha All Along, as the character Teen uses a pentagram in his decorations to welcome the new witches to the coven. It is apparent that Teen is pretty knowledgeable in witch lore and history, almost in a groupie-type manner, as he uses the protection symbol (the only Wiccan symbol in his decor) right when the group is about to embark on a deadly road. This show isn’t the only one where the symbol is seen, as it has been used in various forms of media, including Charmed, The Da Vinci Code, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, and Sleep Hollow, to name a few.

2 A Deck Of Tarot Cards

'Penny Dreadful'

Tarot Cards are typically used by witches with great divination abilities, those who can see and predict the future with the help of the major and minor arcane cards. Each card holds a symbol and meaning, and depending on whether it is upright or reversed, the meaning can vary greatly. In the end credits of Agatha All Along, viewers might have noticed the Tarot deck by the end. The thing is, only one of the cards was flipped over.

The card showcased in the credits is an upright Magician. This card symbolizes creation, desire, manifestation, and willpower. In all honestly, these symbols are everything that Agatha is using on her way down The Witches Road – the desire to get her powers back and the willpower to make it happen. Luckily, the card wasn’t reversed, as that would have symbolized trickery and illusion. Knowing Marvel, it is definitely something to keep an eye on, as the card may very well reverse later in the series.

1 Salem Massachusetts Sign

'Hocus Pocus'

Perhaps one of the most relevant bits of history shown in the end credits is the Salem, Massachusetts, sign. When people think of witches throughout history, it is nearly impossible not to go back to the 1690s and the Witch Trials, which saw more than 200 people accused of witchcraft, and a handful were killed due to guilty verdicts. It is a place people flock to on Halloween and an iconic location for many forms of media to film, especially when witches and spooky season are involved.

When it comes to Agatha, it is known that she leaves Salem after being accused of using dark magic and killing her coven, but it is not the only time people see accusations flying around Salem. It is also seen in the cult classic Hocus Pocus when the three Sanderson sisters are accused of witchcraft, found guilty, and sentenced. The historical relevance of the location means a lot to Agatha’s journey, as it is the place where she struck down her coven and took her mom's broach, something she wears around her neck in Agatha All Along.

