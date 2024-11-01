Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episodes 8 and 9.

When Agatha All Along first premiered, its premise seemed pretty straightforward: hoping to regain her magic, the duplicitous Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) convinces a group of fellow witches to join her on her journey down the Witches' Road. Legend has it that if a witch survives the Road's various trials and tribulations, the Road will grant them whatever they want. But the Road can't be embarked upon without a coven, all of whom must sing "The Ballad of the Witches' Road" together to access the Road.

But just like its leading lady, nothing in Agatha All Along is what it initially seems. The series' final two episodes reveal the truth about the Witches' Road and the Ballad, and the answers that were hiding in plain sight turn the entire series on its ear. The Witches' Road never technically existed; the idea has always been an elaborate ruse invented by Agatha herself. Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) unintentionally created the gruesome trail this cast of characters has been walking. As for the Ballad, its origins turned an imminently earwormable bop into something far more heartbreaking.

How Are Agatha Harkness and Nicholas Scratch Connected to the Witches' Road?

In a flashback that almost rivals Episode 7 as the best sequence Agatha All Along has produced, Episode 9 reveals that in the 1750s, Nicholas Scratch (Abel Lysenko), Agatha’s young son, invents the tune that will eventually become "The Ballad of the Witches' Road." Like many children do, his imagination makes up a concept and an accompanying melody on a whim, with Agatha contributing more lyrics as the song develops into a full tune. Since the Witches' Road doesn't exist, the phrase is nothing more than a fun refrain that mother and son create and sing together.

After Nicholas performs the song in at least one crowded tavern (possibly in an attempt to lure unsuspecting witches into Agatha's murderous grasp), the idea of a Witches' Road starts spreading among the local witches. One of them hears Agatha mournfully singing a modified version of the Ballad over Nicholas' grave and asks Agatha for more information about how to access this secret, alluring Road. Even though neither Nicholas nor Agatha created the song with any wicked intentions, Agatha, a grieving mother who has just buried her six-year-old son, seizes the opportunity presented to her: she turns their song into a con.

Over the next several centuries, Agatha ensnares countless covens by agreeing to guide them to the Road and claiming that singing the Ballad is the only way to access it. When the "door" to the non-existent Road never appears, she goads the witches into attacking her so she can absorb their powers. By repeating this deception over and over again, Agatha gives the fictional Road its own kind of power. The idea of it spreads throughout the witch community to the point that many witches believe the Road is real and Agatha is its only known survivor.

Who Created the Witches' Road in 'Agatha All Along'?

By the time Agatha All Along takes place, witches have elevated both the Road and the Ballad into mythology. Musician-witch Lorna Wu turned her popular cover into a protection spell for her daughter Alice (Ali Ahn), something that must resonate with Agatha on some level; Agatha's long con is an easy way for her to kill other witches, but it also means that she constantly carries her son's memory with her.

Appropriately enough, it's Billy who advances the Road's legend into something tangible. He's a confused young man seeking answers about his identity and his lost twin brother, and believes that braving the Witches' Road will give him at least the latter. Like his mother, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Billy is capable of spontaneous creation, even though he doesn't realize it; he believes in and wants the Road so strongly that his magic creates a real path for the characters to traverse. With that in mind, it makes perfect sense why Agatha cares about the boy who manifests her son's song into existence. Unlike WandaVision, this time it's been Agatha and Billy all along.

