Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) has made a name for herself as one of the most evil witches to ever live, taking out her coven and really having no care for anyone else's wellbeing. The character joined Marvel back during the events of WandaVision, a performance that paved the way for her own spin-off series. Journeying down The Witches Road in pursuit of what she desires most, Agatha is faced with the actions of her past, a new coven that doesn’t trust her (for good reasons), and deadly trials. Needless to say, Agatha All Along is a worthy addition to Marvel’s catalog of movies and television shows.

With horror elements, comedic moments, and a strong female ensemble, Agatha All Along takes what fans love about Marvel and molds it into something a bit different. It is more of a character-driven performance, allowing for development and emotional depth while also showcasing a morally ambiguous personality in the title character. While viewers probably aren’t sure if they should be rooting for or against Agatha, one thing is certain: her story is what Marvel television was missing.

10 A Morally Ambiguous Character

When viewers first meet Agatha, she is a female detective in Westview, New Jersey. Or, at least, she thinks she is thanks to the cure the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) put on her, making her forget everything to do with WandaVision and taking her powers for good measure. With the help of Teen (Joe Locke), the spell is lifted, and Agatha remembers everything. But one thing is missing – her powers. By creating a coven and taking the dangerous trek down The Witches Road, viewers start to see the old Agatha creep to the surface. While she stood for law and justice as a detective, albeit a fake detective, Agatha shows her true colors throughout Agatha All Along.

She enjoys a good double-cross and really has no qualms about betraying anyone, including her own coven. It is a new look for Marvel, as fans of the franchise tend to see main characters in a less selfish light. They tend to be about doing good and saving the world. Even the anti-heroes throughout Marvel TV work towards something, even if it is for the wrong reasons. Agatha, on the other hand, is all about saving herself, a selfishness that hadn’t really been dissected within the MCU until this show. That being said, is it selfishness or just what her old coven made her become? Viewers see that she is sorry for what happened to the Salem Seven, yet she doesn’t want others to know she has empathy or a heart. It is a strange dichotomy that makes Agatha a complex character with more than one side.

9 Tonal Balance Of Comedic Witt And Serious Conversations

With a comedic genius like Hahn, it only makes sense that some fun quips would be in Agatha All Along. The thing is, it isn’t the typical humor fans are used to seeing in the MCU. After a decade of Joss Whedon’s in-your-face sort of comedy, as fans see in Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor, that kept the franchise in a pseudo chokehold, it is a breath of fresh air to see Marvel doing something a bit more conducive to the material. Agatha, while a serious character who really is seen as more of a villain than not, offers a tonal balance that isn’t seen in other well-known characters (well, maybe Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)).

While surrounded by darkness and a hard exterior no one can crack, Agatha also supplies plenty of quirky one-liners and facial expressions that allow for a bit of light-heartedness, even on something as terrifying as The Witches Road. The balance of serious discussions and quips in Agatha All Along could have wound up leaving viewers with a bit of whiplash, but it doesn’t seem forced and only adds to the character’s complexity and how she might use humor as nothing more than a way to hide who she really is.

8 Unique Powers Unlike Other Marvel Characters

Super strength, a billion-dollar tech suit, or assassin training isn’t seen in Agatha Harness or those traveling with her down The Witches Road. While Agatha herself doesn’t have her powers, even though she is arguably one of the strongest magic users in the MCU, which is why she is trekking down the road once again, viewers know what she is capable of at full strength. Yes, fans see these powers in the Scarlet Witch, but, in its own way, Agatha’s powers are vastly different, and something viewers haven’t seen before.

The Scarlet Witch’s powers are all-powerful and something that comes from within her. She even says she is not a witch; she doesn’t cast spells. This couldn’t be more opposite to Agatha, who harnesses witchcraft, albeit in a parasitic kind of way, and everything that entails. Viewers even see other forms of witchcraft with alchemy and divination, thanks to Jen (Sasheer Moore) and Lalia (Patti LuPone). These unique powers bring a different side of the unknown to Marvel, where aliens, physical power, and weapons take the backseat, and potions, spells, and abstract visions come into play. It is a deep dive into the occult.

7 Practical Effects Instead Of A Green Screen

Marvel is well-known for its use of green screen in its big-budget productions. It brings the big fight scenes to life with a vigor many projects have since tried to replicate. So, it was only reasonable to think that a show revolving around witches was going to dive into digital effects as well, especially since that’s what MCU fans are used to seeing when it comes to the Scarlet Witch’s power.

However, Agatha All Along did something a little different. Paying homage to old-school witchy movies like The Craft, the show leans on practical movie effects, and The Witches Road was an immersive set the actors worked on. From the flying monsters and twisting trees to moving parts and real mud pits, the actors were put through the wringer while filming (including having a boatload of chocolate pudding put all over their bodies)—and it paid off! Even though there are some scenes that utilize a green screen, such as flying on brooms and the actual power coming from their hands, the practical effects bring a spookier feel to this particular Marvel project, which isn’t seen throughout the franchise’s catalog. According to Hahn’s interview with The Verge, the experience was both magical and trippy because they didn’t have to imagine the set; it was right there.

6 A Mix Of Genres

Marvel tends to lean heavily on the superhero genre, considering the projects are literally based on comic book heroes. It brings fighting for what is right, origin stories, and big fights to the screen, a formula that has worked for the franchise for decades. So, why mess with a good thing that has clearly worked so well? Well, they did mess with it, and it has worked in their favor with Agatha All Along.

The show brings together other genres outside of Marvel’s typical superhero formula of action and adventure. First off, there are no heroes in this story, just a group of witches looking to redeem themselves, led by none other than a 400-year-old Agatha, who actually doesn’t have any powers. While the show most certainly has adventure, it is also grounded in horror with the Salem Seven and death, mystery as viewers learn who Teen is but have no idea what Lila’s prophecies actually mean, fantasy with witches and spells, and comedy as characters have quick quips and one-liners. It is a solid mix that is used correctly throughout not only the narrative of the story but also the imagery shown throughout the Witches Road and each of the trials the coven endures.

5 A Mesh Between The Whimsical And Terrifying

Looking throughout Marvel's vast catalog of projects, there isn’t any that stand out as being “whimsical” or magical. While there are magical aspects, the scenery, imagery, and overall tone don’t really encompass the word in its entirety. The projects are more about the action and fight sequences, which is totally fine, but they make for an oversaturated genre that could use something more. That’s where Agatha All Along makes its mark.

Between the practical effects of The Witches Road mixed together with the witchy wardrobe of the coven and even the outfits they magically wear during the trials, Agatha All Along brings a whimsical, mystical feel to the screen, which is hard to ignore. The thing is, that whimsicality juxtaposed with the terrifying elements, such as the dark backdrop, the creepy Salem Seven, and the horrors of the trials, the show brings a new element of foreboding. Viewers, along with the coven, don’t know what is going to happen on their journey, and with the dark beauty of the wood and the seemingly fun trials that turn deadly, it is impossible to tell what is dangerous and what isn’t.

4 Brings In LGBTQ+ Representation

The MCU is no stranger to relationships. There have actually been many across various projects, including Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), and even Tony Stark and Peper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). It took a while for a relationship other than that between a man and a woman to find its way to the MCU, but The Eternals, Deadpool, Wakanda Forever, and Loki began to bring LGBTQ+ representation into the mix, something that was a welcome addition to the franchise, and Agatha All Along kept the ball rolling in a very realistic way.

With one healthy relationship between Teen and his boyfriend, Eddie (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), and a toxic one between Agatha and Rio (Aubrey Plaza), it is a very realistic representation of real-life couples who either trust one another and want nothing more than to help the other or trust each other as far as they can throw the other and want to rip each other apart because of a nasty breakup. It is the on-screen queer representation and portrayal in the superhero genre that makes it special, especially since the relationships show how Eddie is the light Teen needs in his quest to find out the truth, and Rio is pretty much the bane of Agatha's existence, both of which have the ability to be explored further.

3 A Strong Female Ensemble

While Locke is one of the main characters in Agatha All Along, it doesn’t detract from the fact that the show is full of all-star actresses – Hahn, LuPone, Moore, Plaza, Debra Jo Rupp, and Ali Ahn. The ensemble cast makes up the coven traveling down the road, each selected for their specialty in the occult, whether it be divination, protection, or potions, and is each needed in order to pass the trials.

Beyond the plot of the show, the female leads are stars in their own right, with the comedic and dramatic genius of Hahn, a Broadway heavyweight in LuPone, sitcom stars in Rupp and Plaza, SNL alum in Moore, and television veteran in Ahn, Agatha All Along was bound to be a success. That being said, the chemistry between the ensemble of ladies was definitely a make-or-break for the show. Thankfully, the expertise of each and the amazing chemistry between them brought the witches to life on the small screen in an epic display of mistrust, desire, and mystery. It isn't something typically seen in the MCU, with the male superheroes tending to take up the forefront of plot lines.

2 Typical Superhero MO Took A Backseat

The superhero formula is pretty straightforward: there tends to be a hero, or group of heroes, who learns about a big bad who wants to take over the world or universe and remake it in their image. Through some trials and missteps, the hero eventually swoops in and saves the day, just when all seems to be lost, and the villain might very well win the final boss battle. While this works and is a very good formula in most cases, it was nice to see Agatha All Along disregard the typical superhero MO of saving the world and others for something else.

Instead of doing selfless acts of good, Agatha and her coven are all pretty selfish, opting to go on the dangerous journey down The Witches Road in order to do something solely for themselves. Whether it be unbinding their magic, getting their magic back, or finding someone who is lost, each member of Agatha’s coven is in it for themselves and no one else. The world isn’t even in danger! The story solely revolves around Agatha, Teen, Lila, Alice, Jen, Rio, and Mrs. Hart (who really had no clue what was going on) as they walked into something completely foreign with no game plan, no weapons, and no backup.

1 A “RagTag Bunch Of Misfits” Trope That Works

Far from being the popular folks in town, the characters in Agatha All The Way are better described as a ragtag bunch of misfits. Agatha doesn’t have powers, Lila’s in a disassociated state, Jen’s powers have been bound, Alice doesn’t really believe in anything, and Teen is an early 2000s emo kid who doesn’t remember his past. All in all, they’re a mess of witches who don’t really believe in themselves or one another.

While this trope can feel forced at times, usually because it has a sole character who lurks on the outside and is misunderstood, it works in Agatha All Along. When viewers are first introduced to the characters, yes, they don’t really have a grasp on how powerful they are, but as the show progresses, audiences watch as Jen masters her potions, Alice believes, Lila finally gets her mind on a singular timeline, and Teen realizes who he is. The trope is interesting because it doesn’t stay stagnant but rather allows for character development and increasingly complex stories for each witch on the road.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+ in the US.

