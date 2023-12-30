The Big Picture Agatha Christie's 1939 classic And Then There Were None is her best-selling work and often considered literature's first slasher story.

The best adaptation of And Then There Were None, a BBC miniseries from 2015, captures the grim and horrifying elements that set the book apart from the rest of Christie's work.

The adaptation effectively uses horror movie traditions to create an oppressive and tension-filled atmosphere.

A group of strangers is invited to a secluded getaway. Instead of a glamorous party, they find themselves picked off one by one like lambs to the slaughter. Also, the call is coming from inside the house. Sound familiar? That's because Agatha Christie invented it. The Queen of Crime earned her superlatives as a mistress of mystery. Few authors before or after proved as capable of crafting intellectually satisfying, meticulously plotted, and thoroughly entertaining yet morally interrogative works of crime fiction. Simply put, the Dame could spin one heck of a yarn. Within her oeuvre, some stories qualify as frightening; Christie always made murder gnarly, but expert saviors like Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple infused the grisly with safety. The best example of Christie going full-throttle horror is her 1939 masterpiece And Then There Were None. Not only did Christie fans vote the standalone as their favorite book of hers, it's the world's best-selling crime novel. Also, just to make And Then There Were None a triple threat, many consider it literature's first slasher story. James Prichard, Christie's great-grandson and the CEO of her estate, told Entertainment Weekly in 2020 that "whether subliminally or deliberately, [And Then There Were None is] the template to all sorts of movies be it Seven or even Alien." Because, of course, Dame Agatha Did That.

And Then There Were None's best and most faithful adaptation, a BBC miniseries from 2015, understands these horror elements set the book apart from Christie's other work and remain essential to its lasting acclaim. A psychological thriller set in 1939, with Britain on the cusp of World War II and still reeling from the Great War's aftershocks, ten individuals gather on an island after receiving invitations from a mysterious U. N. Owen. The invites contain a myriad of motivations to guarantee attendance: wealth, intrigue, debauchery, etc. But their host never shows. Instead, these ten souls, each beset with secrets and sins, collide in an act of psychological warfare. They discover someone has selected them for death as carefully as a housekeeper sets a dining table. (Eat the rich, indeed.) And with their terrible pasts, such murder-as-justice might be warranted. From director Craig Viveiros and screenwriter Sarah Phelps (who seconded Prichard's claims that And Then There Were None "spawns a whole style of entertainment – this house in the woods where people start dying"), the miniseries' cinematography, pacing, production design, and the performances of its eye-popping ensemble cast, approach Christie's best whodunit like the paranoid, claustrophobic, and socially eviscerating proto-slasher it is.

‘And Then There Were None’ Uses Horror Tropes Perfectly

Being the most faithful version of And Then There Were None means being unrelentingly grim. Sarah Phelps, an experienced screenwriter, said of the book: "I was shocked at how brutal it was. [...] There was no redemption. Within the Marple and Poirot stories somebody is there to unravel the mystery, and that gives you a sense of safety and security, of predicting what is going to happen next. Somebody is going to be brought into the light as being a perpetrator of a crime; someone is going to be brought to justice. In this book that doesn’t happen – no one is going to come to save you, absolutely nobody is coming to help or rescue or interpret. There is someone in charge, and that person is malign."

So who, exactly, is in charge? That's a reveal too excellent to spoil. What can be said is there are no heroes. Everyone is a moral failure professionally or personally (and the two inevitably overlap). Vera Claythorne (Maeve Dermody), an out-of-work governess and the closest Christie gets to a Final Girl, saw her ward tragically drown under dubious circumstances. Surgeon Edward Armstrong (Toby Stephens) became an alcoholic after a patient died on his operating table. Judge Lawrence Wargrave (Charles Dance) presents himself as an English gentleman but has a merciless reputation behind the bench. The same goes for William Blore (Burn Gorman), a police officer, and Emily Brent (Miranda Richardson), a self-aggrandizing Christian; both should be pious and charitable, but those instincts are in short supply. John MacArthur (Sam Neill) earned medals during World War I and jumps at ghosts. Callous rumors haunt butler Thomas Rogers (Noah Taylor) and his wife Ethel (Anna Maxwell Martin). Only Philip Lombard (Aidan Turner), a mercenary, admits the blood on his hands. Rich playboy Anthony Marston (Douglas Booth), meanwhile, is just here for the free drugs.

Some of the above are naturally depraved. Others are so wracked by guilt over their misdeeds that they can barely function under the slightest pressure. And Then There Were None is a pressure cooker. The BBC adaptation has an oppressive, bleak atmosphere from jump and just keeps escalating tension through tried and true horror movie traditions that feel effective instead of stale. Stuart Earl's score deploys ominous strings and Inception-esque stingers as soon as the group sets sail, just like an organ in a classic horror movie means that hapless victims are approaching a vampire's castle. Cinematographer John Pardue favors close-ups of knives eviscerating lobster shells, bloody animal organs piled atop a plate, and axes shoved into wood like the most obvious Chekhov's Gun. In fact, the Rogers setting the table for their guests is literal table setting for what's to come. Something's just wrong on Soldier Island.

By the time the first body drops, gagging up blood, all bets are off. Well, except the guarantee about what kind of story this is. There's no way out and no one coming to save them — no conveniently positioned Hercule Poirot and his little gray cells from which we draw comfort and turn horrific violence into a cozy mystery. "We are cut off," MacArthur muses early on, giving voice to the problem. "Rats in a barrel. This is the peace before the carnage." Indeed, a skilled, patient predator is on the hunt, complete with ingeniously complicated murder set pieces. The sound design heightens ambient noises like an echoing cave, or drops the sound out entirely. People wander dark hallways by candlelight. A nasty storm makes the dark seas churn like Hades' river of Styx. The camera makes people small by framing them in a corner of a wide open room, slowly tracking closer as viewers instinctively wait for something to appear in the open space. Sometimes something does. Here, a jump scare means something: MacArthur and Brent see reflections and hear breathing over their shoulders. Vera hallucinates a hand shooting out of the sink to strangle her like this is The Ring. In every case, it's their guilt manifesting as the mangled, bloodied corpses of the human beings they maybe, possibly, killed. And Then There Were None uses every visual and auditory trope employed by over 100 years of multimedia in the story that birthed those very same genre stylings.

‘And Then There Were None’ Is Pure Psychological Horror

Slasher villains are usually motivated by twisted revenge, with some exceptions. Freddy Krueger's mad about getting burned alive. Jason Voorhees is mad about getting drowned. Michael Myers doesn't like sex. And Then There Were None's villain is Jigsaw before Jigsaw: a coldly impersonal dispenser of justice and a brilliant schemer. It took so much thought, effort, and time to assemble ten criminals, let alone execute them like some Old Testament God on the warpath. It's almost impossible not to draw comparisons between And Then There Were None's villain and the knock-offs they spawned. They even get their explanatory monologue. Unlike Jigsaw, however, here the torturer is psychological. Each individual deserves punishment in this person's eyes. Before death, why not let them emotionally twist like a worm on a hook? Then, the killer can look upon their works with satisfaction. It's this competency of writing on Sarah Phelps' part, paired with exquisite production, that keeps And Then There Were None enthralling. Every recognizable horror element emphasizes Christie's already perfect bones, and without a hint of winking irony.

Admittedly, the interpersonal conflicts springing from And Then There Were None's hostile paranoia are delicious. As accusations fly like bullets and the stakes heighten with each increasingly terrible development, Agatha Christie is the woman behind the curtain revealing society's flaws. And Then There Were None is commentative horror ala Alfred Hitchcock, the thriller as social autopsy. When peoples' selfishness is revealed and their lives threatened, manners and affectations crumble so easily — if they existed to begin with. Those with power believe they can shirk the consequences, while those acting out of "love" spend their lives hiding. Sarah Phelps' script makes some of the crimes worse, which means that the subtextual bigotry becomes obvious (and corrective, given some of Christie's flaws).

Objectively, these people are terrible. Their actions deserve punitive justice. Yet And Then There Were None raises the age-old question: is achieving that end result via murder ever worth it? Even if the deplorable victims have their own victims, or their subsequent guilt is all-consuming? Most slashers at least allow the Final Girl a measure of catharsis. Without giving too much away, And Then There Were None honors Christie's hopeless tale with its own gallingly brazen despair. It's violent, but not purposeless. The only answer is that violence isn't the answer.

Agatha Christie Invented the Slasher Genre

Agatha Christie wrote And Then There Were None because the plot was “so difficult to do that the idea had fascinated me." Matthew Prichard, her grandson, described her highest-selling novel as "probably the book my grandmother was proudest of." In a coup de grace, referring to the BBC's And Then There Were None, Prichard praised Sarah Phelps' scripts with a definitive, "[Agatha] would have liked this." There's hardly a higher compliment from the Queen of Crime, one of history's best-selling writers, and the creator of the slasher as we know it. What’s more perfectly horror than that?

And Then There Were None is available to stream on AcornTV.

