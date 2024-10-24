Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) has been entertaining audiences for almost a decade with his intelligent strategy to solve murder cases. And 20th Century Studios already knows which Agatha Christie novels could become movies in the near future. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Asbell talked about what the future holds for the franchise. The head of 20th Century Studios sounded very confident when talking about the endless possibilities the source material offers to Branagh as both a filmmaker and a performer. Here's what Asbell had to say when asked about the studio's plans for future Agatha Christie adaptations:

And Then There Were None was published in 1939, and it follows a group of people who are summoned to an island before being accused of committing murder. The main characters quickly realize that none of them actually know the hosts of the occasion. While Hercule Poirot isn't featured in And Then There Were None, that doesn't mean that the franchise will move forward without the character, as the charismatic detective portrayed by Kenneth Branagh could appear in other stories. And Then There Were None was previously adapted as a television series starring Charles Dance and Toby Stephens.

Witness for the Prosecution was a play that premiered in 1953, based on a short story by Christie titled Traitor's Hands. The premise is centered around a man arrested for the murder of an elderly woman. Leonard Vole was turned into Emily French's heir without the lady knowing that he was a married man. Vole's wife, Romaine, actually testifies against him as part of a complicated plan to free him. The story was previously in development as another adaptation produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, but work on the title never moved forward.

Hercule Poirot's Latest Adventure

20th Century Studios has been making good use of Agatha Christie's novels. The last adaptation produced by the studio was last year's A Haunting in Venice. The sequel marked the return of Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot, as well as the introduction of Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey), Joyce Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh) and Leslie Ferrier (Jamie Dornan). The movie earned $122 million at the global box office. While that might be less than what Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express generated back in the day, it proves that audiences still crave Christie's work on the screen.

