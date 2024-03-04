Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Murder Is Easy'.

It's never hard to find an Agatha Christie adaptation to sink your teeth into. The latest novel to get the small screen treatment is 1939's Murder is Easy. The mystery is unique as it doesn't feature any of Christie's iconic detectives, instead, the solution is left to be uncovered by Luke Fitzwilliam (David Jonsson, recognizable for his roles in Industry and Rye Lane). In the original novel, Fitzwilliam is a retired police officer who gets pulled into the case following an encounter with the mysterious Miss Pinkerton (Penelope Wilton). However, the 2023 adaptation has Fitzwilliam as a young Nigerian attaché, on his way to Whitehall when he learns of the suspicious accidental deaths in the village of Wynchwood.

The changes allow Jonsson to create a more reserved detective who contrasts the eccentricity of both the village and the deaths. The ensemble cast delivers high-impact performances that are comedic and unsettling, adding to the peculiarity of Wynchwood, but Jonsson is not lost. Instead, he thrives as the opposite of these caricatural roles. Fitzwilliam serves as an audience surrogate through his outsider status, and his subtlety makes him the perfect detective for Murder is Easy.

'Murder Is Easy' Quickly Establishes Its Lead Detective

Murder is Easy begins, as many Agatha Christie adaptations do, on a train. It introduces us to Luke Fitzwilliam, the man who will be responsible for solving any unusual activity that may occur. He is joined in the carriage by an uneasy Miss Pinkerton, a woman who is clearly nervous about something. When the two begin to converse, the understated nature of Fitzwilliam is evident. He is kind towards Miss Pinkerton, polite when she offers him fudge and pleasant in his dialogue with her. Fitzwilliam shows his respect for the older woman, which allows her revelation of these supposed "accidental" deaths in her village to hold much more significance. The way Fitzwilliam allows Miss Pinkerton to feel comfortable and trust him, consequently, means she lets her guard down and reveals what was making her so uneasy. It acts as the first example of Fitzwilliam's compassionate nature and shows the audience what sort of detective will be leading this story.

The relationship built between the pair on the train is heartwarming and makes Miss Pinkerton's early death an absolute gut-punch. Although the death seems obvious, and the only catalyst to get Fitzwilliam to Wynchwood, it is still tragic. It adds a new dimension to Fitzwilliam's character when he does eventually make it to the village, as there is a personal connection to the case. The detective's kindness towards Miss Pinkerton acts as a thread throughout the story. His motivations begin by seeking justice for her, and this care for others is prevalent throughout the story. It makes Fitzwilliam extremely easy to root for, both as a detective and as a person. He doesn't feel plagued by ulterior motives in any way.

The Changes Made to 'Murder is Easy' Modernize the Story

In the original novel, Luke Fitzwilliam is a retired police officer, which makes his relationship with Miss Pinkerton feel rooted in shared characteristics. However, the decision to update Fitzwilliam, making him a young, Black man who works as an attaché, makes his characterization even stronger; his interactions feel sincere and warm. The changes bring Murder is Easy right into the 21st Century, despite its early 20th-century setting. Considering the vast number of Agatha Christie adaptations in the public consciousness, current ones must offer up a fresh perspective. This new look for Fitzwilliam, brought to life by Jonsson, allows Murder is Easy to do this.

The changes encourage the adaptation to touch on themes of race and immigration, entering spaces that aren't usually prominent in Christie's adaptations. Fitzwilliam visits his friends in London before traveling to Wynchwood, and they question his profession and his role working for a man they see as an oppressor. It may only be a short scene, but it shows the internal conflict of Fitzwilliam as a man trying to grapple with his heritage but still succeed professionally. It gives gravitas to his decisions, as there is meaning to his morals and motivation. His friends also show apprehension towards his visit, claiming that if he starts asking questions about murder he will be arrested and that it is not his battle to fight. This is solidified by some of the resistance Fitzwilliam faces from town residents. It cements his outsider status and heightens the risk he has taken to avenge Miss Pinkerton.

David Jonsson's Luke Fitzwilliam Stands Out in a Sea of Talented Performances

Jonsson plays Fitzwilliam as a very calm and collected detective, showing his respectability that likely comes from his profession. His delivery is never exaggerated and this heightens the eccentricity of his environment. Village life is not something that Fitzwilliam is accustomed to in the slightest, and his unfamiliarity means he acts as a self-insert for the audience. The charm of Christie's essence is maintained through the slightly unconventional side characters, and the amplified performances of the ensemble (including Douglas Henshall, Matthew Baynton and Sinead Matthews). The contrast between the acting is what makes Fitzwilliam so successful in Murder is Easy. Where most of Wynchwood seems self-interested, particularly the richer side of the village, Fitzwilliam's humility and charm make him likable and dependable, which is essential when leading a Christie mystery.

Despite his singular appearance, Fitzwilliam proves himself as a detective. His contrast with the whimsicality of Wynchwood only heightens the extremity of the high number of deaths in Murder is Easy. He doesn't consume the story, or take away from the mystery. Instead, he acts as a guide, uncovering pieces of information logically. He is a vessel for the audience's exploration of Wynchwood. This doesn't mean he is bland or uninteresting. Instead, the contrast makes him engaging and easy to root for. Jonsson breathes life into Fitzwilliam and makes him an extremely unique Agatha Christie detective, and he only needed one story to do it.

