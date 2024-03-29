The Big Picture Netflix and Chris Chibnall are teaming up to adapt Agatha Christie's The Seven Dial Mystery into a new series.

Former Doctor Who showrunner and Broadchurch writer Chris Chibnall is teaming up with Netflix to adapt a new Agatha Christie mystery. According to Netflix, the show will be based on Christie's The Seven Dial Mystery. Chibnall will executive produce through his company Imaginary Friends, alongside James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited (ALC). The company manages the literary and media rights of the late famous mystery author. Pritchard is also Christie's great-grandson. The Netflix series will also be executive produced by Suzanne Mackie (The Crown) of Orchid Pictures as well as Chris Sussman (Good Omens). Chris Sweeney will direct.

First published in 1929, The Seven Dials Mystery is described on the Agatha Christie website as:

Gerry Wade had proved himself to be a champion sleeper; so the other house guests decided to play a practical joke on him. Eight alarm clocks were set to go off, one after the other, starting at 6.30 a.m. But when morning arrived, one clock was missing and the prank had backfired with tragic consequences. For Jimmy Thesiger in particular, the words ‘Seven Dials’ were to take on a new and chilling significance.

There's "Still More" to Explore with New Christie Adaptation

According to Netflix, this is the first series by the streaming service to go into production with Mackie's Orchid Pictures. The company was founded under Netflix back in 2020. Netflix's Anne Mensah says, "Agatha Christie’s storytelling has been thrilling mystery lovers for generations but there is still more for us to explore for audiences at Netflix." Christie's works have been adapted time and again over the course of the last century, most recently A Haunting in Venice (2023), Death on the Nile (2022) and Murder on the Orient Express (2017).

Chris Chibnall spent time as Doctor Who showrunner from 2017-2021. Suzanne Mackie most recently was the executive producer for the critically acclaimed series The Crown, detailing a fictionalized version of the life of the British Royal family across six seasons. Prichard calls working with Chibnall, Mackie and Netflix "a dream come true," and says "I think viewers will love this world that we have created, and hope for more."

Filming will begin sometime this summer.