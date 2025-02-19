Picture this: you get an invite to a luxurious yet isolated estate filled with suspicious guests and unresolved grudges. It sounds like a totally safe way to spend an evening, right? Well, wrong. The BBC has set a premiere date for its highly anticipated adaptation of Towards Zero, the latest Agatha Christie mystery to hit the small screen. The three-part miniseries will debut on Sunday, March 2, at 9 PM on BBC One, with all episodes dropping on BBC iPlayer at 6 AM the same day for viewers eager to binge-watch in the UK, while the series is also set to arrive on BBC America in the near future. To mark the announcement, a tense new 30-second teaser trailer has been released, which gives us a chilling glimpse into the deadly drama set to unfold. The official logline is as follows:

England, 1936. After a scandalous celebrity divorce, Nevile Strange and his ex-wife Audrey make the unthinkable decision to spend a summer together at Gull’s Point, their childhood home and the coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian. With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay, tensions are running high. Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder. A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death? An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero.

Who Stars in 'Towards Zero'?

The series is based on Christie's 1944 novel of the same name, and revolves around Neville Strange (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, The Haunting of Hill House) and his ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland, Black Doves), who, despite their messy divorce, agree to spend the summer together at a secluded coastal estate. That sounds like a great way to have terrible things happen. As if that wasn’t awkward enough, Neville’s new wife, Kay (Mimi Keene, Sex Education), also joins the retreat, setting the stage for an explosive love triangle. But soon, a murder rocks the estate, and tensions between the guests reach a boiling point.

As the web of secrets, jealousy, and deception tightens, it’s up to a troubled detective, played by Matthew Rhys (The Americans), to untangle the mystery before the killer strikes again.

And rounding out the cast are Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family) as Neville’s powerful aunt and the owner of the estate where the murder takes place, alongside Clarke Peters (John Wick), Anjana Vasan (Black Mirror), Jack Farthing (Poldark), and Adam Hugill (Sherwood).

Towards Zero will premiere on BBC One on March 2.