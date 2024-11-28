Fans of Agatha Christie are one of the best-served bunch in the world. Not only because the celebrated author wrote over 60 novels, but also because they are an endless source of TV and film adaptations. Christie's most popular stories have been adapted several times, and the most recent adaptation is a trilogy that made waves at movie theaters when it started rolling out in 2017. In December, Prime Video subscribers will be able to stream the three movies released so far in the new murder-mystery franchise.

When Kenneth Branagh (Oppenheimer) teamed up with screenwriter Michael Green (Blue Eye Samurai) to adapt Agatha Christie's stories, they decided to kick off the franchise with one of the author's most popular detective novels. Murder On The Orient Express was first published 90 years ago, and yet the story still resonates with audiences. Branagh himself directed the movie and starred as world-famous detective Hercule Poirot, and the movie became a surprise hit, with over $350 million at the worldwide box office.

Then, it was time for another hugely popular Hercule Poirot story: Death on the Nile. In it, Poirot investigates a murder that takes place inside a ship in the middle of the Nile River. Unfortunately for fans, the movie had its release delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it ended up earning significantly less than its predecessor at the box office: a little over $130 million, which is a solid number for the context of its release.

'Venice' Was a Game-Changer For Hercule Poirot

Image via 20th Century Studios

In the third installment, Branagh decided that it was time to shake things up and adapt a lesser-known Agatha Christie novel. The filmmaker took Hallowe'en Party to the big screen for the first time ever under the title A Haunting in Venice. With supernatural elements and Poirot questioning his own sanity, the movie ended up becoming the highest-rated entry in the franchise, with a 75% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics like Consequence's Liz Shannon Miller wrote that the threequel "offers plenty of delights."

So far, the new Agatha Christie adaptations have raked in over $600 million worldwide, which is why 20th Century Studios is showing no signs of stopping. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, studio exec Steve Asbell confirmed that And Then There Were None and Witness for the Prosecution are already in development, and the studio is also working on Miss Marple stories — the other detective that became famous through Agatha Christie novels.

You can stream Murder on The Orient Express, Death on The Nile and A Haunting in Venice as early as December 1 on Prime Video.