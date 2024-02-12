The Big Picture Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy is being adapted into a two-part series starring David Jonsson and a fantastic ensemble cast including Penelope Wilton, Morfydd Clark, Mathew Baynton, Mark Bonnar, and Douglas Henshall.

The story, originally published in 1939, revolves around seemingly straightforward murders in a small community, with retired police officer Luke Fitzwilliam investigating claims that they are actually connected.

The limited series updates the story to the 1950s and introduces a Nigerian lead character, while also exploring themes of colonialism and immigration. It is set to premiere on BritBox on March 1.

There's never a bad time for a new murder mystery, especially when it comes from the pen of Agatha Christie, the legendary author and "Queen of Mystery". That's why Collider is thrilled to be partnering with BritBox to bring our readers an exclusive look at the first trailer for their upcoming Christie adaptation, Murder Is Easy. The two-part series stars David Jonsson (Rye Lane, Industry) in the lead role, as one would expect from another masterclass from Christie, a fantastic ensemble case in the form of the wonderful Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey), Morfydd Clark (Lord of the Rings, Saint Maud), Mathew Baynton (Ghosts, Wonka), Mark Bonnar (Catastrophe), and Douglas Henshall (Shetland, Primeval).

The original story, first published in 1939, revolves around the premise of seemingly straightforward murders that occur within a small community. The story begins when a retired police officer, Luke Fitzwilliam, meets an elderly lady on a train who claims that a series of recent deaths in her village, though appearing as accidents, are actually murders committed by the same person. Intrigued and somewhat skeptical, Fitzwilliam decides to investigate these claims upon reaching the village. As he delves deeper, he discovers that the charming facade of village life hides a more sinister reality. The novel weaves a complex web of clues, red herrings, and suspects.

The limited series brings the classic story up to the 1950s, as well as introducing a Nigerian lead character, while tackling issues true to our times including the likes of colonialism and immigration. The show's creative team includes Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre (Writer), Meena Gaur (Director) and David Mackie (Cinematographer), while it is executive produced by Sian Martin, James Gandhi and Damien Timmer.

What Agatha Christie Stories are Popular?

In the recent past, Agatha Christie's works have come to the fore once again thanks to the efforts of Kenneth Branagh, whose three films — Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile and A Haunting in Venice — based around Hercule Poirot, the intrepid Belgian detective, have all been popular with audiences worldwide. Christie also created the popular character Miss Marple, and some of her other most famous works include The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, one of her most controversial works known for its shocking ending, The Body in the Library, a classic Miss Marple story, & And Then There Were None, one of Christie's finest. The novel does not feature her famous detectives but instead focuses on ten strangers stranded on an island, each accused of murder and one by one being killed off in line with a chilling nursery rhyme.

Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy will debut on BritBox in full on March 1. Check out the exclusive trailer below: