Of all the small screen titles that we’re looking forward to for Marvel’s Phase 5, there’s one in particular that already has us tapping our toes and humming a catchy tune. Since appearing as the villain in the critically acclaimed series, WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness cast a mesmerizing spell on all of us, quickly finding a place in the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere. She was so beloved that the studio quickly gave the green light to an Agatha-based spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which is slated to land on Disney+ in 2024. Along with Hahn and a long list of returning WandaVision cast members, The White Lotus star and national treasure, Aubrey Plaza will make her MCU debut in the project. Sitting down with The Hollywood Reporter during an episode of their Awards Chatter podcast, the Parks and Recreation alum teased what audiences can expect from the up-and-coming series.

Since her casting in the Disney+ title was announced, Plaza has been incredibly vocal about how excited she was to find out that she’d be working alongside Hahn, mentioning that not only was filming “so fun” but that teaming up with the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star was exactly as she thought it would be: “great.” While it has yet to be revealed what character Plaza will be playing, she said that she “loved” the role she was given. As mentioned, we first met Agatha in the 23-time Emmy-nominated WandaVision which was widely celebrated for not only its impressive performances but also its themes of grief and loss. Plaza promised that Coven of Chaos would continue to run with the baton that WandaVision first carried saying that she believed that “it’s the most elevated Marvel material that’s out there,” adding that it was a true joy to be surrounded by the other creatives involved in the production.

When we last saw Agatha, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) had trapped her in the hexed town of Westview in the mind of her alter ego, the nosy neighbor Agnes. Since then, the Darkhold was destroyed in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, something that Agatha will be less than pleased to discover when she (presumably) comes to in Coven of Chaos. Joining Hahn in the standalone series is a mix of new and returning faces that include Debra Jo Rupp, Emma Caulfield, Patti LuPone, David Payton, David Lengel, Amos Glick, Asif Ali, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes.

What’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos About?

While little is known about the plot, we can expect the Disney+ and Marvel series to pick up around the time that WandaVision left off with Agatha stuck as Agnes. One thing that we can count on for sure is that there will be plenty more catchy songs with not only Hahn around for verses but also Broadway legend LuPone stepping into her power as a member of Agatha’s coven.

As of right now, Agatha: Coven of Chaos doesn’t have a release date, but you can check out a Collider interview with Plaza where she discusses her latest flick, Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.