Romance will be in the air when Agatha: Coven of Chaos makes its way to Disney+ next year, as some very important Marvel characters featured in the series will be involved in a romantic relationship. According to Mashable, Billy (Joe Locke) and Hulkling (Miles Gutierrez-Riley) will be officially labeled as a couple when the show starring Kathryn Hahn as the titular witch premieres on television. While the context of their relationship is yet to be revealed, the fact that they can openly be a couple considering the relevance they will have in the upcoming narrative is a step forward for Marvel Studios.

The character of Agatha Harkness was first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the events of WandaVision, the first series produced by Disney+ for the franchise. After losing Vision (Paul Bettany) during the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) couldn't deal with the immense amount of grief she was going through. Her uncontrolled feelings, alongside her powerful chaos magic, trapped the entire town of Westview, New Jersey, into a place that worked like old television shows. Everything changed according to the time period Wanda felt most comfortable in before people from the outside had to intervene.

When the agents of S.W.O.R.D. were trying to help the former Avenger, it was revealed that Agatha was manipulating Wanda into keeping the illusion alive in order to have a chance of stealing her unique powers. When the Scarlet Witch realized what Agatha was trying to do, she defeated her after an explosive battle, trapping her mind inside the fake persona she'd presented to the town to keep her from hurting others. Apparently, the spell won't last for long, and Agatha will be back to change the fate of Westview once again.

What Will Agatha: Coven of Chaos Will Be About?

While the exact plot of the upcoming spinoff series hasn't been officially revealed by Marvel Studios, several details surrounding the return of one of the most powerful witches in the MCU have come to light. Aubrey Plaza will be playing an original character who can't be found within the pages of Marvel's comic books, while most of the Westview cast from WandaVision will be making a comeback. In addition to the romance between Billy and Hulkling, Mashable revealed that Agatha: Coven of Chaos will run for nine episodes, just like the series where the character was first introduced in.

