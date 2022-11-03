Agatha is on a spree to expand her coven! After recently casting Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke, two more have joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Actors Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia have joined the Disney+ series in undisclosed roles as per a new report by Deadline. Previously, Emma Caulfield Ford also revealed that she’ll be back on the set to reprise her WandaVision role, Dottie.

Agatha, amazingly played by Kathryn Hahn, was introduced in the Jac Schaeffer-created series, WandaVision, the MCU’s first offering after Avengers: Endgame. Set three weeks after the fateful events it told the story of Wanda’s grief after losing Vision. The series was directed by Matt Shakman and took inspiration from decades of American sitcoms. Hahn became an instant breakout star of the series with her performance as the Salem-era witch, who was messing with Wanda’s mind all along. Her “Agatha All Along” number also bagged a Grammy nomination and the series itself landed eight nominations in Primetime Emmy Awards. The success of WandaVision and fans’ appreciation for Agatha catapulted the spin-off which was announced in 2021 during Disney+ Day initially titled Agatha: House of Harkness.

Orange Is the New Black alum Ahn’s extensive series credits include Supernatural, The Path, Next, Billions, Raising Dion, Little Demon. She’ll be next seen in the upcoming The Diplomat. She is joined in the Disney+ series by her Orange is the New Black co-star Dizzia, who has features like 13 Reasons Why, Emergence, The Staircase and more. She’ll be next seen in Paramount+’s YA drama series School Spirits.

Last we saw Agatha, at the end of the WandaVision finale she was bewitched by Wanda into thinking, she was actually the resident of Westview, she was pretending to be. When Agatha warns Wanda that she’ll need her Wanda tells her she’ll find her. After the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many fans believe Wanda might return in Coven of Chaos. With Ford’s involvement, we can assume the new series will indeed take fans back to Westview, which isn't under Wanda’s control anymore. Interestingly, there’s a Vision-centric series, Vision Quest, was recently announced, and whether two characters cross paths, remains to be seen.

Schaeffer returns to write and executive produce the new series. Also returning from the WandaVision writers’ room are scribes Peter Cameron, Cameron Squires, and Laura Donney.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to drop on Disney+ next year. You can check out the Emmy-nominated track "Agatha All Along" below: