As production on Agatha: Coven of Chaos nears, the series is rounding off its cast list. Debra Jo Rupp is the latest to join the Kathryn Hahn-led series, Deadline has reported; she first appeared in WandaVision as Mrs. Hart, one of the townsfolk who was under Wanda’s spell. She was introduced in the first episode as the wife of Vision’s boss and was the starting point of suspicion that nothing is as it seems.

After the breakout success of Hahn’s character, Agatha, who was adored by fans as an evil witch, Marvel Studios did not take long to announce the spin-off series Coven of Chaos, which was originally titled, Agatha: House of Harkness. While plot details are scarce, it is safe to assume that the series will chronicle the origins of Agatha, which were hinted at in the original series. After the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it is even more imperative to understand how chaos magic works. When we last saw Agatha, she was charmed by Wanda into believing that she’s indeed the common townsperson she was pretending to be.

In Phase 4, Marvel introduced the supernatural side of its universe and has been building on it with titles like Moon Knight, Werewolf by the Night, and more. In the new phase, Coven of Chaos will further build on that side and maybe answer some questions about chaos magic and how it affects the multiverse. But it will certainly leave us with more questions than the series will answer.

Rupp has a long, illustrious career spanning decades in movies as well as TV. Perhaps she is best known for her role as beloved mom Kitty Forman on the long-running sitcom That 70s Show. She’ll be next seen in the Netflix spinoff series, That 90s Show, which she stars in and executive produces. She will reprise her role alongside fellow That ’70s Show alum Kurtwood Smith.

Alongside Rupp and Hahn, Coven of Chaos boasts an impressive lineup of actors like Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata and Patti LuPone. Previously, Emma Caulfield Ford revealed that she will be reprising her character of Dottie, another townsfolk from the WandaVision series. Jac Schaeffer, creator of WandaVision will serve as writer and executive producer on the spinoff.

