Emma Caulfield Ford is set to return to the MCU as Dottie in the studio’s WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the actor revealed to Vanity Fair in a new profile feature. Fans had been speculating a lot about Dottie, one of the trapped townsfolk on the series, right from her introduction, and it seems like the studio will build more on her character with the Kathryn Hahn-led spin-off. In the new interview, Ford also revealed that she hid her struggle with Multiple Sclerosis from everyone for more than a decade but as she goes back to work she decided not to hide it anymore.

Caulfield is well known to play the demon with a heart of gold on fan-favorite Buffy the Vampire Slayer. So, when fans saw her entering the MCU with WandaVision they were extremely excited for her character. In WandaVision, the first series we see after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dottie is introduced as an antagonist in the Westview hex as she’s kept in very high regards by other women during the committee meeting before the talent show. She was also the first few people who tells Wanda that she has “heard things” about the unusual couple and noticed the anomaly as after the meeting both hears a male voice coming from the radio. However, later we see that Dottie was a victim of the hex along with other people of the town. Now, the character is set to return in the anticipated Agatha: Coven of Chaos, It will be interesting to see how Dottie will into Agatha's bigger story as no plot or further cast details about the spin off have been revealed yet.

The actress has revealed her return to show while discussing her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis, and how she has chosen to be more open about her struggle, “I am going back to work! Everyone has been notified that needs to be notified. [I told them now] knowing that I shouldn’t be out in this heat at all.” Ford’s affirmation to return is among the first few character confirmations for the series which is slated for MCU Phase 5.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Agatha: House of Harkness' Title Changes to 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' at Marvel SDCC Panel

The spin-off was announced after Hahn gathered much appreciation for her portrayal of Agatha, the witch messing with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in the Disney+ series. We last saw the Darkhold reader in the final few moments of the original series where Wanda put a hex on her to make her believe that she is indeed the townsfolk she was pretending to be. Coven of Chaos is expected to chronicle her story from there on. As we now know, after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness the dark magic book doesn't exist anymore and Wanda certainly needs some help. With Dottie back in the series, it can be assumed that fans are going back to Westview, it’ll be interesting to see whether she recognizes Agatha or not and how the town fares once the hex is lifted.

The series will be coming to Disney+ in Winter 2023. Meanwhile, you can check out the now-famous Agatha jingle below: