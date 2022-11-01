Disney+’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos is conjuring up some big names for its call sheet. Variety has revealed the news that Heartstopper’s Joe Locke has been tapped for a role in the Kathryn Hahn-led WandaVision spinoff. The duo will be joined by Hahn’s WandaVision co-star, Emma Caulfield who was recently announced to be reprising her role as the gossip queen of Westview, Dottie. As for Locke, his part in the production is being kept a mystery just like the show’s storyline for which specifics have yet to be released.

Locke recently stole hearts everywhere with his breakthrough role in Netflix’s adorably fun series, Heartstopper where he stars alongside Kit Connor. Adapted from the web comic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, the series sees Locke star as Charlie Spring, a gay teen who finds himself falling in love with his classmate and popular student, Nick Nelson (Connor). A story presenting queer love and hope in a way that other projects have failed to do, the series quickly found its following and was almost instantaneously renewed for Season 2 and 3. Along with Locke and Connor, the call sheet also features Yasmin Finney, Sebastian Croft, William Gao, and Academy Award winner, Olivia Colman. Transferring his acting chops from the screen to the stage, Locke joined the cast of Dawn King and Natalie Abrahami’s The Trials back in August at the Donmar Warehouse in London’s West End.

While those behind Agatha: Coven of Chaos are keeping plot details tight-lipped, we do know that filming for the series will begin next month. Last we saw of Hahn’s well-liked character, she was being hexed by Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda/Scarlet Witch after causing - well - chaos in the bewitched New Jersey town. The spell made Agatha believe that she was simply a townsperson and not the all-powerful witch she was revealed to be. While we can’t say for sure, we’re guessing that something (or someone) is going to snap Agatha out of her trance and throw her back into the world of dark magic. But, with the legendary spellbook, the Darkhold, destroyed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s a sure fire guess that Agatha is going to have something to say about it.

First titled Agatha: House of Harkness when the series was initially announced as part of last year’s Disney+ Day, the show’s name change was announced at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer. Jac Schaeffer who served WandaVision as its head writer will return to pen the script and serve as an executive producer.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to land at some point during the Winter of 2023. Check out a trailer for the original series, WandaVision below.