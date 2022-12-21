Just when you start to think the Marvel casting department can’t surprise you anymore, some more shocking casting news gets dropped. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony Award-winning actress and Broadway legend Patti LuPone is set to be the next surprise to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the WandaVision spinoff Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

LuPone is a three-time Tony winner, two-time Oliver Award winner, and two-time Grammy winner. Some of her iconic stage productions include starring in the original Broadway production of Evita, the original West End production of Les Misérables, the 1987 Broadway revival of Anything Goes, and many, many more. Her incredible body of work also extends to on-camera performances. In the world of film, she had roles in films like 1941, Witness, and Driving Miss Daisy. In recent years, she has become a go-to actress for Ryan Murphy, appearing in his series American Horror Story, Hollywood, and Pose. She can next be seen on the big screen in the next film from Hereditary and Midsommar filmmaker Ari Aster, Beau Is Afraid.

The plot of Agatha: Coven of Chaos is being kept under wraps. But, it is known that it will follow Kathryn Hahn’s villain from WandaVision, Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch. Also, the nature and size of LuPone’s role in the series is unknown at this time, but she is expected to play a witch. LuPone will not be the only one making their MCU debut in the series; she will be joined by Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata. Also confirmed for the series is Emma Caulfield Ford, reprising her role from WandaVision.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is created by WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer. She will be writing and executive producing the series and is also expected to direct at least an episode. WandaVision was the first series set in the MCU to be released on Disney+ and was immediately acclaimed by critics and fans alike. The series won multiple Emmys, including one for the original song written for the series, “Agatha All Along”. The success of that song, combined with the casting of a Broadway legend like LuPone, might point to another catchy tune heading toward audiences in this new series.

