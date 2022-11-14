Agatha: Coven of Chaos is among the most exciting Disney+ series coming out of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5. The Salem witch played by Kathryn Hahn in the first MCU series WandaVision was highly adored by fans and ended up bagging the actor an Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series category. Given her performance and the wicked witch’s popularity among fans, the studio didn’t take long to announce a spin-off based on the character. As the series adds new names to its cast list, we’d also see some familiar faces from Westview in the upcoming series, in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, actor Emma Caulfield teases what to expect from her returning character Dottie.

While there’s much secrecy around the plot details of Coven of Chaos one thing can be said with certainty – with Agatha being condemned to live as ‘Agnes,’ the good neighbor she was pretending to be, by Wanda, coupled with the fact that we’ll see Dottie again – fans are going back to Westview. By the end of the original series, Dottie just wanted to be with her kids again, but as the new series brings new arcs, it’ll be interesting to see Dottie’s family. Speaking of her character arc Caulfield said, "It will be a really great surprise for me to see what I'm doing and how I am. I know nothing. It's a wonderful surprise. I can't wait to see."

Though WandaVision portrayed Dottie as an antagonist initially, she was later revealed to be a victim of Wanda's hex, along with the residents of Westview. Beyond that, fans still don’t know anything much about her, yet. Musing over where Dottie could go next the actor teased, "I think she could probably level up her personal life a little bit.". Adding, "I don't know what I am. Maybe I'm fabulous."

While Caulfield stayed tight-lipped about her character arc she did reveal that she can’t be more excited to collaborate again with Hahn and WandaVision's head writer (now director of Coven of Chaos) Jac Schaeffer. "The show was so good. Kathryn's just on another level, honestly," Caulfield continues, "I was so happy that that's where it was going. I'm thrilled to work with Jac again. She's directing, so that's great." Along with Hahn and Caulfield Coven of Chaos has also added Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and Eric Andre to the cast.

