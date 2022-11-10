Agatha: Coven is Chaos recently added many notable names to its illustrious cast list and now it's going into production soon. While the Kathryn Hahn-led series doesn’t have a release date set it is expected to come out sometime in Winter 2023 and the start of the production points to a possibility of longer post-production time given lots of chaos magic will be involved in the series. In a new interview with Comic Book, Emma Caulfield confirmed she’ll start shooting for the series next week.

Caulfield is set to reprise her role as Dottie, which gauged fans’ interest in the WandaVision series. Earlier this year she confirmed her return to the series in a profile interview with Vanity Fair where she also disclosed her struggles with Multiple Sclerosis. Nonetheless, the actor is quite pumped to be back on the set, she said, “The cast is so good. I start doing some stuff next week. I know a little bit, but I can't say anything."

Certainly, Caulfield is a seasoned professional and won’t be giving out any details about the project. Dottie was first introduced in WandaVision as common townsfolk under Wanda’s control in Westview. Though she was portrayed to have a high reputation among other ladies in town. She was also the first one to experience an anomaly with Wanda when after the committee meeting both women hear a male voice coming from the radio, and she was also the first few people who tell Wanda that she has “heard things” about the unusual couple. Caulfield stays tight-lipped about how Dottie’s story will shape up as Westview is now hex free, she said, “I can't tell you what to expect, because that would reveal something. I know little, just enough to keep me in the right zone. I think it's all going to be really fun.”

But it is certain that she’ll share screen space with Hahn, whose character Agatha was hexed by Wanda at the end of the series, to believe she was indeed the common townsfolk she was pretending to be. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor spoke fondly of her co-star saying, “I haven't seen [Kathryn Hahn] yet. I really love her. She's just the best, effortlessly cool.” Hahn and Caulfield will be joined in the outstanding cast by Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and Eric Andre. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer returns to serve as the writer and executive producer on the new project.

