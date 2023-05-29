One of the stars of Marvel's most anticipated spin-off television series has confirmed that it will debut with an extended episode count, compared to that of its peers. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Patti LuPone confirmed that the new Disney+ series will have an extended episode count.

Although Marvel's first television project, WandaVision, debuted with a nine-episode run, nearly all the shows that have aired in the three years since — with the exception of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — have aired with a six-episode run, leading people to assume that Agatha would be the same, but now LuPone has confirmed the extended duration. During the podcast, LuPone noted that "all nine scripts were written before we started filming" — referencing the ongoing writers' strike — and added that she'd already been told off by Marvel after revealing spoilers about her role, and those of her co-stars.

Patti LuPone and Her Love of Chit-Chat

"Well, I got in trouble. Marvel security said 'Patti! No more talking.' (laughs) They were nice about it, because they saw how enthusiastic I am about it. What are they are gonna say? I know they want to keep it under wraps. But, they didn’t yell at me. Or, he didn’t yell at me. He had a big smile on his face. And I said, 'Well, what do I say then?' And he said, 'You can say that security asked you not to say anything.'"

Speaking with The View previously, LuPone added she was playing the character of Lilia Calderu. In the comic books, Lilia is named after her mother, she is a witch and keeper of the Book of Cagliostro, like many before her in her family. She eventually becomes Doctor Strange’s ally. Agatha is a spin-off of WandaVision, where Agatha Harkness was first introduced, as a witch messing with Wanda's mind as she suffered a mental breakdown. Agatha will be played once more by Kathryn Hahn, while Elizabeth Olsen has been rumored to return as Wanda for the spin-off.

