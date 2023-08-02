The Big Picture Joe Locke soared to stardom after his success in Netflix's Heartstopper, leading to his casting in Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos, causing him immense excitement and joy.

While Locke can't reveal much about his character in the Marvel series, he expressed his determination to secure the role, not even knowing exactly what he was auditioning for during the lengthy process.

Locke had an incredible experience filming with notable actresses like Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and Patti LuPone, with Plaza even gifting him a signed photo of her face as a playful prank.

Joe Locke is having a breakthrough moment. He skyrocketed his way into the public eye in Netflix's beloved Heartstopper, a heartfelt and optimistic LGBTQ+ drama, in which Locke plays Charlie Spring, a 15-year-old gay high-schooler who gets romantically involved, in secret, with Kit Connor's Nick, his classmate and a "rugby lad". Heartstopper, based on the adored graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, was a smash hit for Netflix with 53 million hours watched in its first month.

As a result of his overnight success, Locke became a sensation, and wound up being cast in Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Agatha, a sequel series to Disney+'s first Marvel series, WandaVision, brings back the character of Agatha Harkness, who tormented Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff before being overpowered by the Scarlet Witch and imprisoned in her own world at the conclusion of the show. Locke's casting was announced in November last year, in an undisclosed part.

Speaking with W Magazine, Locke was barely able to conceal his excitement at getting a part in a Marvel project, evident by him even hugging his knees as a mark of trying to contain his joy. Understandably, he was keen not to give too much away about the series—and isn't even allowed to go into detail about the character he plays, not even the name itself, none of which matters to him, though.

“I did everything I could to get it,” said Locke of the undisclosed part, despite not actually being fully aware of just exactly what he was auditioning for during the agonising four-month process. Ultimately, as "a Marvel kid", the 19-year-old Locke secured the coveted role and set off on the adventure of a lifetime.

Aubrey Plaza's Signed Face

Locke spent six months thereafter filming with what he described as "the most incredible women" which included star Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza and his childhood hero, Patti LuPone. Locke even revealed that, true to her reputation as a prankster on and off the set, Plaza gifted him a signed photo of her face at the conclusion of filming. The actor has the photo framed in his home.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos releases on Disney+ in 2024, and will consist of 9 episodes. We'll have more on the series when it becomes available. Heartstopper Season 2 is set to premiere tomorrow on Netflix. You can read more about the release of Season 2 here and see Locke and Connor recreating an iconic scene from Season 1 down below.