Agatha: Coven of Chaos is the exciting follow-up for Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness from WandaVision. The character disguised herself as Agnes to get to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in Westview and by the end of the series, we saw just how angry Wanda was at the ideas Agatha was trying to sell to her. It resulted in Wanda trapping Agatha in Westview and leaving her there. But it didn't stop fans from becoming obsessed with Agatha Harkness.So when a series for Agatha was announced with Hahn leading, fans were instantly interested.

At the moment, very little is known about the series outside some amazing casting with Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and more joining the cast. However, Hahn has teased the inclusion of songs for the series. And if we get another absolute banger like "Agatha All Along" for Coven of Chaos? Perfection.

When asked about what she was most excited for in the series, Hahn gave a little tease for what is to come. “Um, her costumes and her nails. They’re fabulous,” Hahn told TVLine in an interview for the Television Critic Association's winter press tour. The actor then added, “And who knows, there may be a little song here or there… but no one is saying anything about that — certainly not me!”

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 10 Best Heroes & Villains From Phase 4 of the MCU

While this applies to both how music was used in WandaVision with songs by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, it also is now a hot topic because of LuPone's casting. LuPone is famous for her work on Broadway, including countless shows from Stephen Sondheim including the most recent revival of Company. While she seems to have retired from the Great White Way, she's still LuPone and so when audiences see her, they often expect her to sing. Of course, there are roles in film and television where we don't get to see LuPone singing but with something like Coven of Chaos that did have such a popular song for the title character, it feels like it is well within the show's parameters to include songs for LuPone's character. What's more, Hahn hinting at musical numbers, even though she seems to pretend as though she didn't say anything, is exciting.

The presence of musical numbers will give Agatha: Coven of Chaos a somewhat similar vibe to WandaVision and that would certainly be a delight for fans. It is going to be interesting to see how much more of the series we get to learn about now that it is gearing up to start production. Until then, check out "Agatha All Along" from WandaVision below.