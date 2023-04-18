Agatha: Coven of Chaos is one mysterious MCU project. The feature will build on the supernatural side of the universe and fans can’t wait to see the world of witches and monsters. Led by Kathryn Hahn the series is a spin-off of WandaVision, where Agatha was first introduced, messing with Wanda’s mind. The character became so popular that the studio went on to greenlight the spin-off. While, we have delicious casting details from the series, the plot and character details are being kept tightly under wraps to keep the series spoiler free.

Nonetheless, actor Patti LuPone recently shared with The View, what to expect from the upcoming series. She revealed, “Well it’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world,” LuPone told the hosts. “And I researched her, she’s hot! She’s really hot! She is! She’s got a great body, raven hair.” Named after her mother, Lilia is a witch and keeper of the Book of Cagliostro, like many before her in her family. She eventually becomes Doctor Strange’s ally. Since Agatha’s history is rooted in Salem per WandaVision it remains to be seen whether the MCU changes the backstory for LuPone’s character.

The studio has always taken lesser known characters and adapted them with tweaks for the series or movies. The upcoming characters should not pose any exceptions. The actor also revealed details about other characters saying, “We are a coven of witches, and the witches are Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and the familiar — if anybody knows ‘Heartstopper’ — is Joe Locke.” She further explained familiars are characters “attending to or obeying witches, vampires, or other magical beings.” Adding, “And Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and myself. And I play Lilia Calderu, a 450-year-old Sicilian witch, whose power is divination, and whose trial is tarot.”

What to Expect from Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

As the name suggests this coven is going to be full of chaos. While we don’t know much, through casting, one can safely say Agatha: Coven of Chaos will pick after the events of WandaVision in Westview as many cast members such as Debra Jo Rupp and Emma Caulfield are set to return. No word whether Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlett Witch will return to the series or not since when we last saw her, she was seemingly crushed under a demolishing temple on Mount Wundagore in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, fans are sure there’s more to her story.

No release date has been announced for the feature yet, but until then, check out Collider's interview with Coven of Chaos star, Hahn, about WandaVision below: