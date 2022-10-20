Incantations will be chanted with witty quips thrown in for good measure when Agatha: Coven of Chaos begins rolling cameras next month. Kathryn Hahn, who plays the show’s titular witch, gave comments while making her way down the red carpet at the Chicago International Film Festival that revealed the big news on the highly anticipated MCU series.

In what started as a one-off character for Marvel and Disney+’s Emmy Award-winning series, WandaVision, Hahn’s dark-magic witch quickly gained popularity, something that the Bad Moms actress says was “nothing [she] could’ve ever dreamed of.” Blown away by the popularity of a character “that no one had ever heard of” as she quickly rose through the ranks and received a spin-off project, Hahn said that heading into production was “very, very exciting.” Dropping the big news, the Mrs. Fletcher star revealed that production was “in the middle of getting the coven ready” with filming to begin “in about a month.”

This is music to our ears — both in the figurative and literal sense as we’re expecting at least one musical number in the upcoming series. After causing a magical ruckus on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and the bewitched town of Westview, New Jersey, the final moments of WandaVision saw the Scarlet Witch placing a hex on Hahn’s Agatha to make her believe that she really was just a normal member of the cookie-cutter community. With Agatha: Coven of Chaos presumably picking up from there, we can’t wait to see how the titular character reclaims her power as the one-time keeper of the Darkhold.

While little is known in the way of a plot or casting for the series, it was recently revealed that Emma Caulfield would be reprising her role as the head woman of Westview, Dottie. Known throughout the town for her meticulous planning and well-informed gossip, Dottie seemed to be the series’ big bad before the truth was revealed about Agatha via an incredibly catchy jingle. While we aren’t sure of what Dottie’s role in the new project will be, we’re certainly hoping that she joins someone’s coven — just think of the gossip! As for Agatha’s beloved Darkhold (a magical book containing the most sinister of spells), it was destroyed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, something that she’s definitely not going to be happy about. Along with Caulfield and Hahn, WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer will also be returning to the series to pen the story as well as executive produce.

The stoke has been building for the Agatha-centered spinoff since it was first announced back in November 2021 as part of the Disney+ Day festivities. Back then the series was titled Agatha: House of Harkness which underwent a change to the now Agatha: Coven of Chaos, something that was revealed during Marvel’s panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

While a specific date has yet to be set, we know to expect the new series to fly onto Disney+ during the Winter of 2023. For now, check out the WandaVision trailer and hear Hahn’s excitement straight from her own mouth via the red-carpet interview below.