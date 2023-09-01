The Big Picture Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the spin-off from WandaVision, has been delayed by almost a year due to ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

Marvel is using the delay to avoid oversaturation and make each title "an event" for fans.

The series will have an extended run of 9 episodes, allowing it to breathe and potentially deliver a more satisfying experience.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the spin-off from Disney and Marvel's WandaVision, has been delayed by almost a year as the dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue to take their toll on Hollywood production. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that sources have indicated to them that Marvel is also taking the opportunity to spread out its content in order to avoid oversaturation and to make each title "an event" for fans of the series.

Following more delays to production, the series has shifted gears and has now been pencilled in for a Fall 2024 release, a far cry from the planned Winter 2023 release which was just a few months away. The show, which completed its filming before the strikes, was previously titled Agatha: House of Harkness, and stars Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. The last time we encountered Agatha, Wanda (portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen) had trapped her within the enchanted confines of Westview, a town ensnared within the depths of her own alter ego, the inquisitive neighbor Agnes.

Subsequently, the Darkhold met its demise in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, a development that is unlikely to sit well with Agatha when she (presumably) awakens in Coven of Chaos. Accompanying Kathryn Hahn in this standalone series are both fresh faces and familiar ones, including Aubrey Plaza, Debra Jo Rupp, Emma Caulfield, Patti LuPone, David Payton, David Lengel, Amos Glick, Asif Ali, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes, while Heartstopper's Joe Locke also boarded the cast this summer. Elizabeth Olsen is expected to return to the role of Wanda Maximoff as well.

Image via Disney+

Back to Nine Episodes

The series was confirmed earlier this year to have an extended run time of 9 episodes, similar to that of WandaVision when it first premiered on Disney+. Many Marvel series since then have opted for six episodes, to mixed results, but the extended episode count should allow for the series to breathe a bit more, which would definitely be worthwhile.