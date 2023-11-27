The Big Picture Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, will be returning in the spin-off series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries on Disney+ in fall 2024.

The series will explore the deep and dangerous nature of Agatha's character, providing more insight into her story.

The spin-off was originally scheduled for late 2023 but has been delayed. The special features of the WandaVision Blu-ray release will give a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Agatha's return.

As we suspected — it was indeed Agatha all along. But it's been a while since we last saw Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness. And it may yet be a while longer, but there's good news, as we've just seen the first glimpse of her return to our screens in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, in a behind-the-scenes featurette released by Marvel Studios, which will be part of the special features on the upcoming Blu-ray release of WandaVision, their first Disney+ series which was released to critical acclaim back in 2021.

The new footage, as revealed by TVLine, also gives us a glimpse at ensemble members Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Ali Ahn, Sasheer Zamata, and Debra Jo Rupp (who previously appeared in WandaVision). Darkhold Diaries won't be gracing our screens anytime soon, though. Originally scheduled for a late 2023 premiere, the spin-off has encountered a delay and is now set to debut in early fall 2024.

“The character is so deep and heartfelt and dangerous,” co-executive producer Mary Livanos says in the featurette. “Continuing the story of Agatha and getting to know her more was immediately an imperative for us as creatives.” Previously, Hahn had teased the prospect of a musical element to the series when asked what she could share about it. “Um, her costumes and her nails. They’re fabulous,” Hahn told TVLine in an interview for the Television Critic Association's winter press tour. The actor then added, “And who knows, there may be a little song here or there… but no one is saying anything about that — certainly not me!”

When Did We Last See Agatha Harkness?

In the concluding episode of WandaVision, Agatha (Hahn) is unable to absorb Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) magical powers as she'd planned to during their ultimate confrontation. Wanda, as a result, confined Agatha to her ordinary neighbor disguise, known as "Agnes." Earlier this year, it was officially announced that the series would have an extended run of 9 episodes, mirroring the initial release format of WandaVision on Disney+. Several Marvel series that followed chose a shorter format with six episodes, yielding varying degrees of success, from Hawkeye to Ms. Marvel. The decision for a longer episode count should provide the series with more room to develop, a move that promises to be beneficial. Emma Caufield Ford, Aubrey Plaza, and Maria Dizzia, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley are also set to appear.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is now set for a fall 2024 release on Disney+. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is a Disney+ spin-off of Marvel's WandaVision series following Kathryn Hahn as the wicked witch of the MCU, Agatha Harkness. Cast Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Aubrey Plaza Genres Action, Adventure, Comedy, Superhero Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) MCU

