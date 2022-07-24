One of the most anticipated events of SDCC has arrived as Marvel's panel got underway on Saturday. The cinematic giant opened up its list of announcements with a reveal of the rest of the Phase 4 and Phase 5 timelines respectively. Nestled in among the titles that will grace our screens in the near future was the not insignificant reveal that the upcoming Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) spinoff, Agatha: House of Harkness will now go under a different name. From now on, the show will go by the title Agatha: Coven of Chaos. More importantly, though, the series has set a release window for the Winter of 2023/2024.

The new show, which follows Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) seemingly innocent neighbor who was revealed to be an evil witch in WandaVision, was first announced last year as a dark comedy after fans fell in love with the character. Ultimately, the title change feels more like semantics than anything. Though details on the series remain sparse, we can gather from the title that the show will surround Agatha and whatever machinations she has in store. The new title does, however, give the impression that Agatha won't be the only witch arriving on Disney+ as part of the show, and whatever plans they have won't be in the name of good.

Collider reported on the series back when its name was revealed for Disney+ Day and like then, the show naturally got an updated logo to reflect the new name. Alongside Hahn, the series will mark the return of WandaVision head writer ​Jac Schaeffer​​​​​​, who takes the reins once again. He's also set to executive produce the series.

Coven of Chaos is part of the Phase 5 slate Marvel showed off at SDCC. While there's a bit of wait to see Hahn return as Agatha, however, there are a number of new series on the way surrounding the series that are worth getting excited about. A new season of Loki and the newcomer Ironheart are both slated to debut in the lead-up to the spin-off show while Matt Murdock will be "born again" in the new series Daredevil: Born Again coming to the streamer in the spring of 2024.

Although the word coven implies multiple witches, there's no indication of a return from the Scarlet Witch. Olsen previously confirmed that there were no plans to bring her on board, leaving a void for potential new characters to slot in opposite Hahn.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos comes to Disney+ in the Winter of 2023/2024. Check out the new logo below: