We now have an official title for the planned WandaVision spinoff series starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. Agatha: House of Harkness has been announced today, along with a first look at the TV show's official logo. The news was unveiled as part of Disney+ Day, which celebrates the streaming service's second anniversary and promises to reveal lots of first-looks and announcements from across the Disney properties, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, NatGeo, and much more.

The show was first announced last month, and is being described as a dark comedy. WandaVision head writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer is reportedly returning to spearhead Agatha: House of Harkness as writer and EP. It marks the first project for Schaeffer since the writer signed her overall deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Century Television back in May.

On WandaVision, Hahn played the role of the outwardly innocent neighbor Agnes, who initially appeared to be just another member of the town of Westview placed under Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) spell. However, she was inevitably revealed to be the witch Agatha Harkness (with her own fabulous theme song, naturally), who had her own evil plans for interfering in the idyllic scenario Wanda had crafted for herself — namely, to tap into the source of the Scarlet Witch's extraordinary powers.

Although Agatha was eventually defeated by the end of WandaVision and seemingly locked in a mind-prison of Wanda's making, her character had become a fan-favorite by then, with her theme song "Agatha All Along" (from Frozen music writers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez) eventually winning the show an Emmy for best original music and lyrics. It's unclear if the new spinoff will take place after the events of WandaVision or serve as a prequel to the Disney+ show.

No release date has yet been confirmed for Agatha: House of Harkness, so stay tuned to Collider for more on the upcoming Disney+ show, including casting announcements as well as the first look at a trailer. In the meantime you can check out the show's official logo below:

