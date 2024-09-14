While Marvel fans are still riding the high of Deadpool & Wolverine from this past summer, the MCU is kicking off the spooky season with Agatha All Along. The Disney+ series is a spin-off of the universe’s very first streaming series, WandaVision. Now, as the witching hour draws near, Funko has unveiled their latest Pop of Agatha Harkness ahead of her next wicked flight.

This new version is based on the character’s debut appearance in WandaVision. Mainly Agatha’s iconic reveal as the main villain in the fourth wall breaking song “Agatha All Along”. The Pop has Agatha in her vintage apparel disguise from the series as she winks to the audience just like she did in her hit single. This figure is a part of Funko’s new meme series. The now-famous wink broke the Internet when the series originally aired in early 2021. This is far from Agatha’s first Pop as she got many in the last three years. That would be both in the black and white old school look and her witchy attire, but this is the perfect way to celebrate the character and her most iconic moment ahead of her self-titled spin-off.

What's ‘Agatha All Along’ About?

After tormenting Wanda Maximoff aka The Scarlet Witch and being defeated by said Avenger, Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) is on a new devilish quest. She's been broken out of the spell Wanda trapped Agatha in at the end of WandaVison and is trying to regain her powers in the process. To do this, she needs to form a new coven which won't be easy given her dark past. This is made even tougher given Agatha is venturing down the dreaded Witch’s Road. From the trailers and marketing material thus far, this is going to be a genre-bending series that combines the odd-ball humor beloved in WandaVision with the twisted visuals and creatures typically found in horror. Along with Han, the series also stars Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and Debra Jo Rupp. Like all the past MCU Disney+ series, fans should expect more new Funko Pops as Marvel fans go further down the Witch’s Road.

Agatha All Along will have its two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 18th on Disney+. The series will consist of nine episodes and the latest trailer can be viewed below. While Marvel fans wait for their next MCU mission, you can pre-order Agatha’s winking meme Funko Pop on Entertainment Earth's website for $11.99 USD. The figure will be released in November 2024. You can also catch up with the MCU by streaming all their recent projects, like WandaVision, on Disney+.

