With three Emmy nominations under her belt — one of which even came thanks to her performance in WandaVision — Kathryn Hahn is one of the most accomplished stars in the MCU. Hahn first debuted as Agatha Harkness in the aforementioned Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-led Disney+ series, and her character was such a hit that it led to a spin-off of her own, Agatha All Along, which premiered on Disney+ last year. Agatha All Along earned scores of 84% from critics and 83% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but it wasn’t enough to secure Hahn’s future in the MCU. During a recent interview with THR at SXSW, Hahn was asked if Agatha would have a role in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, and her answer is disappointing for fans eagerly awaiting her return:

“I don’t think so. I think I would know by now.”

While it would be nice to hear Hahn confirm that Agatha was going to be a major player in the upcoming Avengers movies, her comments don’t necessarily mean she won’t be in the films at all. Marvel is notoriously secretive when it comes to what information it dishes out to its stars, and Hahn very well may have a role to play that she won’t be notified about until it’s time to call on her to film her scenes. It also wouldn’t be the first time a Marvel star has lied about their appearance in a major tentpole movie — we’re looking at you, Andrew Garfield — but Hahn has had no trouble sharing Agatha-related details in the past, so she’s likely not fibbing here. Either way, we won’t know for certain if she’s involved until Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.

What Do We Know About ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’?