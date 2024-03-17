The Big Picture Agatha Christie's mysterious disappearance in 1926 is reimagined in the film Agatha, with a fictional twist involving revenge and romance.

Vanessa Redgrave delivers a captivating performance as the troubled mystery author, highlighting Agatha's inner turmoil and complex emotions.

While the film offers a cinematic explanation for Christie's disappearance, questions remain surrounding the real-life mystery of her 11 missing days.

“I’m so much happier now that I’m dead. Technically missing. Soon to be presumed dead.” These lines written down by Gillian Flynn, then spoken by Rosamund Pike, depict a woman who will go to extreme measures to deliver revenge on a lousy husband. Decades before Amy Dunne went missing in Gone Girl, there was a real-life scandal that was quite similar, when a world-famous author went missing, with clues pointing to a lousy husband as a major cause. This disappearing act involved the “Queen of Crime,” Agatha Christie, and lasted for 11 days in 1926. She vanished under strange circumstances that have never been properly explained to this day. The enduring mystery gets an answer in 1979's Agatha, with a syringe that injects not poison, but a substantial amount of fiction into a mystery plot that could make anyone assume it was written by Christie, herself.

What Is ‘Agatha’ About?

An opening disclaimer marks December 1926 as a pivotal date, stating, “What follows is an imaginary solution to an authentic mystery.” A frustrated Agatha Christie (Vanessa Redgrave) can’t accept the demands for a divorce by her husband, Colonel Archie Christie (Timothy Dalton), and when she’s left alone, she puts together a plan. By the next morning, her car is found crashed into a tree, with no one inside. The police get involved while Agatha has already traveled to a hotel and health spa. Her plan is not quite clear, but she begins to interact with both hotel guests and workers, to learn about the treatments — and how they can become lethal. Quick on her trail is American journalist Wally Stanton (Dustin Hoffman), who sees one hell of a scoop if he can find the missing author first. They meet, slowly becoming infatuated with one another, but it doesn’t stop Agatha from planning revenge on Archie.

Vanessa Redgrave Gives a Fascinating Performance as the Troubled Mystery Author

Image via Warner Bros.

Vanessa Redgrave, who has garnered the rare achievement of the “Triple Crown of Acting,” by earning the Academy, Emmy, and Tony Award, brings her talents to the role of Agatha Christie. This portrayal of the author is elevated by Redgrave's piercing blue eyes, which are always observing what is going on around her. Within the opening minutes, she carefully watches as a cup is engraved that will soon be a gift to her husband. Close-up shots are on the tool as it inscribes her name on the cup, a beautiful form of craftsmanship that is not welcomed when Agatha hands it to Archie in the next scene. Timothy Dalton is emptied of any remaining affection for his wife in the role. A key moment happens as the estranged husband and wife leave his workplace together. They pass Archie’s secretary, Nancy Neele (Celia Gregory), the woman he’s having an affair with, and Agatha turns to face this other woman. The camera suddenly dollies toward Agatha, catching a haunted glare from Redgrave.

Emotions stir up behind Redgrave’s performance as Agatha Christie, who is shy when she faces the public, clinging to her husband for support, and when alone, her vulnerabilities jump out. On the morning before her disappearance, Agatha learns Archie wants a divorce and throws herself forward to grab for Archie as he leaves. But Agatha realizes she is powerless to stop Archie’s departure, out of their house and out of their marriage. That night, she packs a small bag, writes two letters to be found, and drives away. A dog and an oncoming vehicle cause Agatha to swerve off the road, and by the next morning, she is long gone from her abandoned car. Fans of Gone Girl may pick up on the similarity to a broken marriage being what pushed Amy to commit everything she does, and how Agatha tries to use this to initiate Christie’s “missing" days.

With so much going on inside Agatha, Vanessa Redgrave, the cinematography, and lighting reveal her inner turmoil. After leaving her car, she takes a night train ride to Harrogate, the health spa she knows Archie’s mistress goes to. Viewers have no idea as to her plan of action, but it doesn’t look good. The cloche hat she always wears nearly covers her face in shadow from the downward rim. Suddenly, flashes of searing white light from outside strike her face, forcing her to shut her eyes. This is one scene that shows how the film's intense light and dark lighting scheme can express the distraught emotions within Agatha Christie. Then there is Redgrave, who plays the main role with the possibility the author is teetering on the edge of losing her sanity. Anguish and desperation seem to be shifting her away from the morality of Hercule Poirot, and closer to the morbid imaginations of the criminals he caught.

Dustin Hoffman’s Character Wasn't Involved in Christie's Disappearance

Image via Warner Bros.

Bustling onto the scene is Wally Stanton (Hoffman), an American interviewer who is a fictional character added to this true story. He’s a quick-talker and his intro sees him helping out an English reporter who can’t get access to a press conference for Agatha. A small detail that develops who Wally is, has him struggling in his career. He’s known as an exceptional interviewer, but he wants to be a journalist. He finds the story of the century when Agatha goes missing, uncovering clues to locate her whereabouts to uncover the scandal. Learning about Harrogate, he travels there without thinking twice. When Agatha and Wally first meet at the hotel, it’s under false identities.

She gave a fake name, checking in as Mrs. Neele, the surname of the woman Archie is having an affair with. Likewise, Wally checks into Harrogate with a fake name too. He sees her during a game of pool, slyly whispering her tips to make a winning shot. The viewer can’t hear what he says, neither can the other hotel guests, increasing the intimacy between the two. Over the next several days, a romance grows. There’s a height difference when Hoffman and Redgrave stand close to one another, building on their unlikely connection. It was even claimed in an interview Redgrave did to promote Agatha, that it depicted the first onscreen couple where the woman was taller than the man. The height difference becomes an endearing part of their relationship, when they dance and when they stand close to each other.

Agatha’s shy personality in public, and the cloche hat she wears, have her avoid catching someone looking at her, but with Wally below her eye level, she is unable to stay hidden, and he looks at her with his full attention. His presence gives a sense of peace to the troubled mystery author, but it’s not enough. In her hotel room, Agatha writes notes in her journal that begin to let the viewer know her plan. She especially focuses on two spa treatments, the galvanic bath, and the Bergonic chair, both of which use electric currents to relax the body. Mrs. Braithwaite (Yvonne Gilan), the one in charge, is a kooky type who jokes about what would happen if the electric currents were increased. “You’d go whizz, bang, pop, hallelujah!” she calls out. Vanessa Redgrave flicks her head over upon hearing this, latching on to how the treatment can become deadly.

'Agatha' Is Not a Typical Agatha Christie Story

Image via Warner Bros.

Wally falls in love with Agatha. Archie wants to be with his secretary. Agatha is in deep pain over her looming divorce. This film is about desire and obsession, common themes within Christie's whodunits, but it never turns into a murder mystery. Wally’s concern for the well-being of Agatha takes priority over writing it as a news article. Then the big reveal comes. Agatha’s plan is to force Nancy Neele, her husband’s mistress who has arrived at the spa, to flip a lever for the spa treatment, electrocuting Agatha. It seems to come from a place of misery and sorrow in Agatha, letting Archie and Nancy be together only after they have played a part in her death. History spoils the outcome, but Agatha survives thanks to fast actions by Wally. Soon after, the author is discovered in Harrogate, but her close encounter with death is hushed up. In the end, she never became a criminal as in her mystery novels.

Related Morfydd Clark Is Dying for Another Season of Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder is Easy’ David Jonsson also talks about being a Black lead in a completely new take on Agatha Christie, and how necessary that was to take on.

Everything in Agatha is elegant and lavish, which can bring to mind the prestigious adaptations of Christie’s novels with A-list actors that continue to be produced. Scenes in the countryside have massive numbers of people forming a search party to find the missing author, wide shots capturing them walking across the land lined with hedgerows. Rather than show rain splattering onto a window, the lighting places this as a shimmering reflection onto Agatha. Foggy mornings and plumes of train smoke visualize the clouded mind of Agatha, just as well as the drifting smoke can visualize Wally's unrequited love for the Queen of Crime. The film is also a cinematic attempt to provide an explanation where there isn’t one in real life. Agatha Christie never spoke about her disappearance, but some facts are known.

The Queen of Crime Went Missing for 11 Days in 1926

Close

The New York Times did a timeline of those 11 days and some matches with Agatha. The author’s car was found abandoned, setting off the investigation into her whereabouts. Christie left some letters behind, three in total for her secretary, brother-in-law, and husband, but only the secretary delivered her letter to the police — the other two were burned by the men on the basis that the contents weren’t useful. Like in the film, the search party that formed was a large number, between 10,000 and 15,000. When Christie was discovered at Harrogate, both her and Archie claimed she couldn’t remember why she had traveled there due to amnesia. He denied knowing the significance of her checking into the hotel as "Mrs. Neele," a crucial fact Agatha heavily uses as motivation for its titular character.

There is no proof of what Christie’s goal was in 1926, even if the movie plays with an idea of its own. However, Christie was incredibly sharp-witted and knowledgeable, especially about poisons, due to her time as a wartime nurse and apothecary’s assistant. This helped when she wrote her murder mysteries, and her details about how a poison could be used or the symptoms of it, were so exact, it saved the life of an infant. Vanessa Redgrave might be the face of this version of Christie, but it isn’t too far-fetched that the author could figure out how to use a spa treatment as a lethal weapon.

The 1979 film is perfect for fans of Agatha Christie, who have read her stories or watched the adaptations but haven’t placed their attention on the author herself. Christie is internationally known for her whodunits; they’re perfect puzzles to make readers and viewers wonder how the pieces fit into place. Gillian Flynn has never credited the real-life disappearance surrounding Agatha Christie as a source of inspiration for Gone Girl, but unlike Flynn's work of fiction, the 1926 incident actually happened. While Agatha tries to resolve the enduring mystery of what occurred during those 11 days, off-screen this will be one Agatha Christie mystery without a final reveal.

Agatha is available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video