Marvel Studios is having a bit of fun with fans when it comes to the title of its highly anticipated Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, starring Kathryn Hahn as the wicked witch Agnes, who was the antagonist of the WandaVision series. Initially titled, Agatha: House of Harkness, the series has thrown out a series of titles ever since it was announced including, Coven of Chaos and Darkhold Diaries. The constantly changing titles have been a bit confusing, intriguing fans around the world. And now it seems as though Marvel is leaning into the running gag a bit with yet another new title.

The studio has teased a new subtitle, Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe, on X (formerly Twitter). However, the studio deleted the post in a matter of minutes. The changing titles seem to be another effort from the studio to keep fans guessing about the premise and themes of the show, until it actually arrives. It could also mean that, like Wanda’s hex, Agatha’s reality is shifting continuously, reflected in the changing titles of the show itself.

What to Expect From ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries?’

The series is a spin-off from the critically acclaimed WandaVision, when we last saw Agatha, she was cursed by Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to keep living in the character of Agnes — the fabricated character in Wanda's altered reality — without any of her witchy memories. The upcoming series will pick up the pieces from there on. While most plot details about the series are kept tightly under wraps, fans can expect to see Agatha’s coven in the upcoming series.

The title Darkhold Diaries also indicates that we might get the origins of the book of dark magic spells in the MCU and Agatha’s connection to it. The studio previously revealed a behind-the-scenes featurette, which showcased some footage and comments from the cast and crew painting a compelling picture.

Broadway icon Patti LuPone previously teased the show as a “coven of witches,” and revealed some details of her character. Similarly, Aubrey Plaza previously teased all the behind-the-scenes fun the cast had, saying:

“Coven of Chaos was so fun. I wanted very much to work with Kathryn Hahn, I think she's so great. And without saying anything really, I had a blast. I loved my character in that as well, and I think it's the most elevated Marvel material that's out there. So, it was cool to jump into that world with those people specifically.”

The series also stars Joe Locke, Emma Caulfield Ford, Debra Jo Rupp, and many more. Currently, no release date has been announced for the series. You can get more details about the show with our guide here and WandaVision is available to stream on Disney+.