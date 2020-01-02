Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 Celebrates 10th Anniversary This Weekend

0

You have a lot of choices when it comes to streaming content, but two weeks a year, Games Done Quick puts on a 24/7 must-watch week of entertainment. And with a new year comes a new marathon of video game speedrunning, featuring some of the most talented and impressive players in the industry taking on games new and old to show off their dedication to the craft. Plus, you get the opportunity to donate to some worthwhile charities and even get a chance to win some swag in the process!

Games Done Quick, a grassroots organization known for its speedrunning charity events, will be hosting Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2020 at the DoubleTree Hilton at the Entrance to Universal Orlando in Orlando this weekend.

Celebrating its 10 year anniversary, AGDQ 2020 will feature more than 130 games showcased by the world’s most talented speedrunners. The event begins on Sunday, January 5 at 11:30 a.m. EST and will conclude on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Awesome Games Done Quick is a week-long, 24-hour speedrunning marathon where gamers beat video games as quickly as possible, all while supporting Prevent Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and early detection of cancer.

AGDQ 2020 will be broadcast live on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/ gamesdonequick.

Donations can be made directly during the event via the viewing page available at GamesDoneQuick.com. One hundred percent of all AGDQ 2020 donations support Prevent Cancer Foundation. Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised more than $22 million for charities around the world, including Doctors Without Borders, AbleGamers, and Organization for Autism Research.

Last year, more than 2,200 people attended Awesome Games Done Quick 2019 in person, while the Twitch live stream saw a peak of 219,240 concurrent viewers. Through donations made during the event, more than $2.39 million was raised for Prevent Cancer Foundation.

AGDQ 2020 is sponsored by PlayStation, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Yetee, Annapurna Interactive, Fangamer, Team Meat, NIS America, Tokyo Attack!, World 9 Gaming, MAGFest, and Red Bull.

For the full AGDQ 2020 schedule, please visit: https://gamesdonequick.com/ schedule