If you're a fan of video game speedruns, and the runners who run them, you probably already know about Games Done Quick. The charitable organization not only highlights the latest and greatest from the world of speedrunning, it also boasts tens of millions of dollars raised for worthwhile charities over the years. The week-long event is as entertaining as it is endearing, and as informative as it is important. You don't want to miss it! Details from GDQ's press release for AGDQ 2021 Online follow below:

Games Done Quick, a grassroots organization known for its speedrunning charity events, will host Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2021 Online this weekend, with a thrilling lineup of speedruns taking place on the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel.

Despite moving online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, AGDQ 2021 Online will find the world’s best speed-runners racing through a mixture of modern and classic games, all in the name of charity. The full schedule for the event, which runs from January 3-10, 2021, is now live at https://gamesdonequick.com/ schedule.

The event will also feature a brand new, virtual interactive crowd experience. GDQ Twitch subscribers can join the crowd on the GDQ website and use various emotes in the Twitch Chat to have the audience of Velocities (GDQ's mascot) cheer on the runners, viewable by everyone. The interactive crowd experience will be available at GamesDoneQuick.com throughout the event.

AGDQ 2021 Online will be held this year in support of Prevent Cancer Foundation. Donations can be made directly to the charity during the event via the viewing page available at GamesDoneQuick.com. One-hundred percent of all AGDQ 2021 Online donations go directly to Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Across the past decade, Games Done Quick has teamed with charities around the world, including Doctors Without Borders, AbleGamers, Organization for Autism Research, and Prevent Cancer Foundation, while bringing gamers together to marvel at the achievements of the most high-level speedrunners out there. To date, Games Done Quick has raised over $28 million for charity.

Last year, more than 2,750 people attended Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 in person, while the Twitch live stream saw a peak of 236,000 concurrent viewers. Through donations made during the event, more than $3.16 million was raised for Prevent Cancer Foundation.

AGDQ 2021 Online will be broadcast live on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/ gamesdonequick. The event is sponsored by Twitch, The Yetee, Fangamer, NIS America, and Devolver Digital.

About Games Done Quick:

Games Done Quick is a series of charity video game marathons. These events feature high-level gameplay by speedrunners raising money for charity. Games Done Quick has teamed up with several charities in its seven-year history, including Doctors Without Borders and Prevent Cancer Foundation. To date, Games Done Quick has raised over $28 million for charity.For more information, please visit gamesdonequick.com

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation:

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is celebrating 35 years as the only U.S. nonprofit organization focused solely on saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated.The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.

