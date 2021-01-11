Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2021 Online concluded its week-long 24-hour speedrunning marathon this past weekend, raising a total of more than $2.75 million for Prevent Cancer Foundation. And boy are we missing it already. The delightful, wall-to-wall display of games of all shapes and sizes, and the runners who run them, was a welcome distraction and beacon of hope in these uncertain times. Plus, I mean, c'mon, who doesn't want to watch the games you loved as a child (or adult) get absoutely destroyed in the most epic ways?

"AGDQ 2021 Online was broadcast on Twitch January 3-10, the organization’s first event of 2021. It continued Games Done Quick’s exemplary track record of taking its signature events online to safely continue fundraising during the COVID-19 pandemic. AGDQ 2021 Online follows last year's Corona Relief Done Quick in April, Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online in August, and Fleet Fatales in November."

An archive of AGDQ 2021 can be found on the official Games Done Quick YouTube channel, but we've added a sample of some highlight runs below:

The event featured, as it always does, relatively new games like Star Wars: Fallen Order

Absolutely obscure games, like Mr. Bones

And incredible runs of epic, custom games, like Comfort Zone

To close it all out, the speedrunning classic, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised more than $31 million for charities around the world, including Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Direct Relief, AbleGamers, Malala Fund, and Organization for Autism Research.

The next GDQ events will be Summer Games Done Quick 2021 and Flame Fatales, dates to be announced.

For more information about Games Done Quick, please visit their official site.

About Games Done Quick:

Games Done Quick is a series of charity video game marathons. These events feature high-level gameplay by speedrunners raising money for charity. Games Done Quick has teamed up with several charities in its 11-year history, including Doctors Without Borders and Prevent Cancer Foundation. To date, Games Done Quick has raised over $31 million for charity. For more information, please visit gamesdonequick.com

About Prevent Cancer Foundation:

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is celebrating 35 years as the only U.S. nonprofit organization focused solely on saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated.The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.

