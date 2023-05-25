ABC on Hulu has long been bringing true crime fans the most in-depth tellings of up-to-date stories of greed, corruption, and murder. With 2023 seeing the arrival of new projects including Death in the Dorms, Web of Death, Killing Country, and The Randall Scandal, audiences have tagged along to hear about true spine-chilling events that will make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. Today, the network has announced that they’re at it again as they’re teaming up with the streamer to bring audiences The Age of Influence - a docuseries chronicling the biggest social media scandals in recent years.

Over six episodes, viewers will watch as each influencer spins the web of lies and deceit that ultimately led to their downfall. Not only will audiences hear from the victims and former friends of each episode’s subject, but the influencers themselves will also step forward to share their side of the story, adding another layer of intrigue to ABC and Hulu’s latest docuseries. As for who we’ll hear from, the lineup includes social media con Danielle Miller aka “Swiffer Girl”; religion-based scammer, Jay Mazini; fashion influencer, Emily Gellis; reality star, Tracii Hutsona; bodybuilder and steroid pusher, Tyler Bauman; and the much talked about, alleged child-abusing momfluencer, Machelle Hobson.

Thrilled to add a new piece of entertaining, educational, and informative storytelling to ABC and Hulu’s incredible lineup, Mike Kelley, head of ABC News Studio said,

One of ABC News Studios’ core strategies is to tell stories that are in the cultural zeitgeist while also building on the legacy and journalistic rigor of ABC News. The Age of [Influence] does just that and also showcases the range of our storytelling by fusing investigative journalism with true crime, pop culture and social media.

Is There a Trailer For The Age of Influence?

Yes! There is a trailer for The Age of Influence and you can check it out in its entirety at the bottom of the page. Jam-packed with glitz, glamor, and a sea of influencers, the trailer focuses on the darker side of the dreamy job title. Tearing into each story, we see the fallen social media figures put in the hot seat as they get ripped to shreds by the people whose lives they ruined.

Check out the trailer for The Age of Influence below and get ready for your next true crime binge when the docuseries influences Hulu on June 5.