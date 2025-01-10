It seems like Marvel Studios has finally cracked the code to television: last year saw two Marvel-based TV shows, X-Men '97 and Agatha All Along, receive critical acclaim — as well as a fan fervor that's rarely seen for Marvel's small-screen projects. But this isn't the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe has launched a television series. Ten years ago this week, Marvel Television launched Agent Carter on ABC — a spy series revolving around Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) following the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. Peggy has to work to clear the name of Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper) when Howard's weapons start falling into the hands of foreign spies. With the help of Howard's butler, Edwin Jarvis (James D’Arcy), Peggy carries out clandestine missions while working for the Strategic Scientific Reserve (S.S.R.) and dealing with the loss of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Agent Carter was sadly canceled after two seasons, but it managed to tie into the MCU without being fully beholden to other films — and even cemented a place for Peggy Carter in future projects.

Image via Marvel Television

Looking back at Agent Carter, it's surprising how many aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are touched upon in Season 1. Not only does Howard play a key role in the plot, but Peggy comes into contact with Anton Vanko (Costa Ronin), who is one of Howard's partners: their sons Ivan and Tony will come to blows in Iron Man 2. Peggy also has to deal with the revelation that her next-door neighbor, Dottie Underwood (Bridget Reagan), is secretly a Black Widow — yes, the same as Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff. Season 2 took this even further, pitting Peggy against actress Whitney Frost (Wynn Everett); Marvel Comics fans will recognize Frost as the alter ego of terrorist mastermind Madame Masque. And, of course, Jarvis will serve as an inspiration for the computer program that Iron Man utilizes throughout the MCU — even helping give birth to the Vision (Paul Bettany). What made Agent Carter unique among Marvel shows is that it didn't use its bigger links to the MCU as a stepping stone to other film or television projects; rather, it hinted at the wider world while still keeping the focus on Peggy's spy adventures.

Agent Carter also boasted some serious creative pedigree in the form of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who helped develop the show alongside Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. Markus and McFeely wrote all three Captain America films in addition to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame; from the very first episode, "Now Is Not The End," the duo's gift for balancing action-packed scenes with heartwrenching moments is on full display as Peggy is shown dealing with sexist colleagues in the S.S.R. while also struggling to move on after losing Steve. Furthermore, said pilot was directed by longtime Marvel Studios producer Louis D'Esposito, who previously helmed an Agent Carter short film that acts as a prequel to the series; the second episode, "Bridge and Tunnel," kicked things up a notch by having Joe Russo — yes, the same Joe Russo who helmed Infinity War and Endgame — in the director's seat.

‘Agent Carter’ Boasted a Talented Cast Playing Well-Rounded Characters

Image via ABC

The only thing more impressive than the people behind the camera on Agent Carter is the cast in front of it. Atwell headlined a talented cast, and her dynamics with each member of the ensemble add layers to the show's narrative. Her chemistry with D'Arcy is a delight; while Peggy is used to the subtleties of spycraft, Jarvis is woefully out of his depth, making for some great comedic moments. Peggy also has to navigate a workplace where the rest of the S.S.R., including chief Roger Dooley (Shea Whigham) and hotshot agent Thompson (Chad Michael Murray), either don't use her to her full potential or belittle her.

Meanwhile, the supporting characters that stand out in Agent Carter's cast are Peggy's friend Angie (Lyndsey Fonseca) and her fellow S.S.R. agent Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj). Angie provides some much-needed levity, especially when she encourages Peggy to get out and date, and Sousa turns out to be a much-needed ally as well as a potential romantic interest. They also relate to her struggle, as Angie struggles to break into acting — and deals with customers harassing her at her waitress job — while Sousa is often treated as less than a man due to suffering an injury in war. By crafting characters who are just as interesting as its protagonist, Agent Carter ensured it was a standout among Marvel's television offerings.

‘Agent Carter’ Was Canceled on a Cliffhanger

While Agent Carter was ultimately canceled due to ebbing viewers, its Season 2 finale, "Hollywood Ending," closed on a rather frustrating cliffhanger: Thompson, who had become chief of the S.S.R. in the gap between Seasons 1 and 2, was shot by a mysterious figure who is apparently interested in hunting Peggy. This left the series with a great hook for a third season that it would never follow up on, and prior to Agent Carter's cancelation, Maureen Ryan wrote a stirring essay for Variety that highlighted all the ways Agent Carter stood out from other superhero fare: it wasn't as dark as Daredevil and its focus on a female protagonist was a welcome break from the norm: "A third “Agent Carter” season could help solidify Marvel’s standing not just with female fans, but with everyone who appreciates excellent and adventurous storytelling."

Alas, it was not meant to be, as Atwell had signed up for the lead in another ABC drama. Conviction was a legal drama that featured Atwell as defense attorney Hayes Morrison — who, unlike Peggy Carter, was a hot mess. Morrison ends up leading the Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU), an organization tasked with reevaluating certain criminal cases. The catch? They only have five days to deliver a verdict. Conviction was neither a critical darling, as reviewers loved Atwell but found the show to be a slog, or a long-running show; it was canceled after one season.

Peggy Carter Continues To Thrive in the MCU Despite 'Agent Carter’s Cancelation