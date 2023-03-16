With a premise that already sounds astonishing, exhilarating, and sensational to the bone, Agent Elvis (2023) is a fresh new take on the life of legendary singer Elvis Presley. To the public, he’s an international superstar taking the world by storm. But out of the limelight, in the hidden world of Cold War espionage, Elvis is “an ass-kicking vigilante by night”. Recruited by members of the US government’s secret crime-fighting program, Elvis battles out dark forces in a revisionist history set within the late ‘60s to early ‘70s.

So no, the Elvis fever isn’t dying down anytime soon! Agent Elvis comes not long after the release of the Oscar-nominated Elvis, followed by news of Sofia Coppola’s upcoming project Priscilla, which is based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis and Me. The adaptation, set to start Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi respectively as Priscilla and Elvis, follows her life and relationship with Elvis Presley.

While the whole Agent Elvis thing isn’t based on an actual true story, the show is inspired by Elvis’ red-eye trip to meet then-President Richard Nixon. During his long trip from Los Angeles to Washington, DC, Elvis was reportedly restless with the thought of meeting the world leader. He expressed his determination on an American Airlines notepad, which has now become something of a cultural artifact: “Sir, I can and will be of any service that I can to help the country out. I have done an in-depth study of drug abuse and Communist brainwashing techniques, and I am right in the middle of the whole thing, where I can and will do the most good.” That meeting supposedly led to Elvis becoming an honorary government agent, though we're pretty sure it was more of a title than an actual job with jetpacks. (For more on that story, check out Elvis & Nixon (2016).

Agent Elvis officially premieres on March 17, 2023, on Netflix. And before you binge the show, be sure you check out the Agent Elvis cast and character guide below so you know who's who.

Matthew McConaughey as Elvis Presley

Matthew McConaughey plays Elvis Presley, highly regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. A massive cultural icon, his timeless style, flashy outfits, and energetic dance moves continue to inspire new generations of musicians and fans alike. In Agent Elvis, the beloved superstar is reimagined as a spy as he is recruited by a secret government program to combat enemies that pose a threat to the safety of the United States.

With his signature “alright, alright, alright” catchphrase, McConaughey broke into the acting world with his performance in Dazed and Confused. Later on in the 2000s, he became a leading Hollywood man in the rom-com scene with hits like The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. In 2017, he won an Academy Award for Best Actor in the critically acclaimed Dallas Buyers Club.

Kaitlin Olson as CeCe Ryder

Kaitlin Olson plays Cece Ryder, a highly skilled operative who becomes Elvis’ close confidante as they work together in the same top-secret organization. Olson is best known for her role as Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds on the FX/FXX series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Famous for her quick wit and irreverent humor, with praises for her comedic performances, she’s also done voice work for series like Big Mouth and Brickleberry.

Johnny Knoxville as Bobby Ray

Johnny Knoxville plays Bobby Ray, Elvis’ dim-witted best friend and incredibly loyal sidekick. Knoxville is a familiar face thanks to his work on the MTV reality series Jackass, but later on, branched to movies like The Ringer and Men in Black II. Knoxville's unique blend of physical comedy, shock humor, and fearlessness has earned him a dedicated following and made him one of the most recognizable figures in the entertainment industry.

Tom Kenny as Scatter

Tom Kenny plays Scatter, Agent Elvis’ chimpanzee sidekick who formerly worked at NASA. These days, he’s a secret agent at the Central Bureau, busy smoking cigars which he claims help trigger “a happy dark side”. Kenny is an accomplished voice actor behind some of TV’s most iconic characters, such as SpongeBob SquarePants in the animated series of the same name, the Ice King in Adventure Time, and the Narrator in The Powerpuff Girls.

Don Cheadle as Commander

Don Cheadle plays Commander, the head of the TCB who is in charge of keeping track of the organization's rather suspicious agent operations. Cheadle has garnered attention for his versatile acting skills. Since his breakthrough role in the 1995 film Devil in a Blue Dress, he has appeared in many critically acclaimed films, including Boogie Nights, Crash, and Hotel Rwanda, for which he received an Academy Award nomination. He's also widely recognized for his MCU work as James Rhodes/War Machine, a role he'll be reprising in the upcoming Armor Wars.

Niecy Nash as Bertie

Niecy Nash plays Bertie, an important mother figure to Elvis and one of the few people who can keep the superstar on track, especially with all his chaotic adventures and mishaps. Nash began her career as a comedian and later transitioned to acting, appearing in shows such as Reno 911! and Getting On. Nash has received critical acclaim for her roles in When They See Us, Mrs. America, and Uncorked.

Priscilla Presley as Herself

Yep, Priscilla Presley plays Priscilla Presley. In real life, Elvis and Priscilla Presley were married from 1967 to 1973, when they got divorced. She is an actress who has worked in a number of comedies, including The Naked Gun trilogy, and she's also involved in business ventures, including co-founding Elvis Presley Enterprises, which manages Elvis's estate and handles licensing for his name and likeness. Priscilla Presley is also one of the co-creators of the show and serves as an executive producer.

Jason Mantzoukas as Howard Hughes

Jason Mantzoukas plays businessman, pilot, and film producer Howard Hughes in a guest appearance. Mantzoukas has appeared in many popular TV shows, including The League, Parks and Recreation, and The Good Place. He has also worked as a writer and producer, contributing to shows such as Children's Hospital and The Inbetweeners.

Ego Nwodim as Zara

Ego Nwodim guest stars as Zara, who appears to have a gun. Nwodim gained recognition for her work as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. In addition to SNL, she’s also been in TV shows like 2 Broke Girls and The Good Place. Nwodim was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2021 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Fred Armisen as Charles Manson

Also guest starring is Fred Armisen, playing cult leader Charles Manson. Just like Nwodim, Armisen is best known for his work on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live and for co-creating and starring in the sketch comedy series Portlandia. Armisen has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, including Easy A and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

Christina Hendricks as Roxanne Ryder

Christina Hendricks guest stars as Roxanne Ryder, possibly related to CeCe. Hendricks received acclaim for her role as Joan Holloway in the TV series Mad Men, which earned her six Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Before her work on Mad Men, Hendricks appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, including ER, and Drive.

Other guests expected to appear in the show include Ed Helms, Kieran Culkin, Simon Pegg, Craig Robinson, and Tara Strong.