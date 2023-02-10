What if Elvis became a secretive government agent? What kind of top-secret missions would he be a part of? Would any of these globe-trotting missions do anything to sway his legendary bravado? These are the questions that Netflix hopes to answer with their new adult animated series, Agent Elvis (2023). Co-created by Elvis's wife, Priscilla Presley, the series stars Matthew McConaughey as a super-spy version of The King himself in a wacky comedic series that can only be described as Archer (2009-) starring Elvis Presley.

Though it would almost certainly be considered pure blasphemy to say that the King of Rock and Roll has ever dipped in popularity, Elvis Presley has been the subject of a pretty impressive resurgence over the last year. Much of that can be attributed to the Oscar-nominated Elvis (2022) from director Baz Luhrmann, which made a big splash this past awards season thanks to a stellar breakout performance from Austin Butler. Notable previous films to feature a version of The King include Elvis & Nixon (2016), which starred Michael Shannon and told a story so absurd that it had to be true. The film tells the actually incredibly true story of Elvis's meeting with President Richard Nixon, which resulted in Elvis (sort of) becoming an unofficial government operative. It's a fascinating piece of American history that has become the subject of many a tall tale, particularly given that Elvis didn't really have any government authority and Nixon viewed the visit as more of a PR stunt than anything else.

Agent Elvis appears to be taking that idea and turning it up to eleven. It's a wacky concept that still pales in comparison to the larger-than-life persona for which the legendary musician is so well-known. To find out more about what's in store for this genuinely absurd piece of historical fiction, read below to find out everything we know so far about Agent Elvis.

When and Where Is Agent Elvis Releasing?

Netflix will become the streaming home of Agent Elvis when it arrives later this Spring. Adult animated comedies have become a popular favorite for streaming service subscribers and almost every major streaming service has at least one under its belt. Hulu has Solar Opposites (2020-), HBO Max has Smiling Friends (2020-), and Netflix has its fair share of similar content. Agent Elvis will likely be yet another promising member of its already impressive catalog. As for when it's coming, we know that Elvis Presley's raunchy animated adventure will be rocking and rolling onto Netflix in March 2023. No specific release date nor release schedule for all ten planned episodes of the series have been made known by Netflix quite yet, but given that March is just around the corner, we'll no doubt get a more concrete release date sooner rather than later. And of course, once it's out, you'll be able to watch it with this link:

Watch the Agent Elvis Trailer

The debut teaser trailer for Agent Elvis premiered on Monday, February 6, 2023, bringing with it flashy visuals and even a few familiar events from Elvis's real-life history. Within the first couple of seconds of the roughly minute-long trailer, we see a couple of key events that should be familiar to any Elvis fan. These include the filming of his legendary Christmas comeback special, driving to his residency home of Las Vegas, and having that historic meeting with Richard Nixon that we mentioned earlier. It doesn't take long for things to get wacky as we see Elvis heading into outer space and planting an American flag on, you guessed it, the Moon. We soon see Elvis embarking on more traditional spy quests, like exchanging fisticuffs with a few goons, fighting off ninjas with his partner, and flying around with his very own jetpack. The action-packed trailer officially concludes with Elvis conducting an interrogation before his prisoner is unceremoniously shot by Elvis's pet ape, Scatter. If you think a rock and roll musician having a chimpanzee as a pet is just a bit too ridiculous, just know that Scatter was actually a real animal companion to the non-animated Elvis (although we can reasonably assume that Scatter never killed anybody, let alone was involved in government interrogations).

Who's Starring in Agent Elvis?

The Oscar-winning star of Dallas Buyers Club, Matthew McConaughey will be alright, alright, alrighting all throughout Agent Elvis as the titular hero. This will be McConaughey's first ever role in an animated television series, but he's had some experience in the animated art form with films like Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) and both Sing films. The rest of the show's cast has not yet been disclosed.

Who's Making Agent Elvis?

Image via Netflix

With Priscilla Presley being involved, it seems safe to say that the show will balance its absurd content and tone while still staying true to her late husband. Priscilla is also far from a stranger to the world of comedy, as she's perhaps best known for starring alongside Leslie Nielsen in The Naked Gun trilogy. Presley is credited with co-creating the series alongside musician John Eddie, who is making his showrunning debut with Agent Elvis. Eddie will be co-showrunning with Archer writer Mike Arnold and the series will feature a story by Entergalactic filmmaker Fletcher Moules. Fletcher will also be directing the series along with Devil May Care (2021) director Gary Ye. Rounding out the rest of the crew are art director Chris Thompson (Kaleidoscope), editor Josué Sánchez (Diente de Leche), character designer Robert Valley (Love, Death & Robots), costume designer John Varvatos (Unknown), and composer Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy). Executive producers credited for the show include Priscilla Presley, Mike Arnold, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Marc Rosen, and Jamie Salter.

What's the Plot of Agent Elvis?

The official plot synopsis for Agent Elvis reads as follows:

Elvis trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country.

Apart from Elvis's trusty sidekick Scatter and President Richard "Tricky Dick" Nixon, we don't know if any other figures from Elvis's life will be present, but it would be pretty funny if one of those "dark forces" that the synopsis mentions will end up being none other than shady manager Colonel Tom Parker himself.