Netflix has finally set a release date for Agent Elvis, an upcoming adult animated series that imagines the King of Rock and Roll as a superspy. Besides revealing when Agent Elvis is coming to the streamer, Netflix has also announced the entire voice cast of the show, including Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, Tom Kenny, and Don Cheadle.

Agent Elvis dares to wonder how Elvis Presley would perform if his night job were to save America from criminals bent on destruction and world domination. Last month, Netflix revealed the series' first teaser trailer, in which we can hear Matthew McConaughey as the voice of animated Elvis. Now, together with the entire cast reveal, the streamer has also given more details about the main characters that’ll follow Elvis in his adventures.

First, we have Cheadle as The Commander, the mysterious leader of the covert agency known as The Central Bureau (“TCB”). He oversees every TCB mission and enlists Elvis for the dangerous spy job. While working as a spy, Elvis must deal with CeCe Ryder (Olson), a counterculture secret agent who loves to annoy the King of Rock and Roll. Other allies Elvis can count on during his mission as Bobby Ray (Knoxville), the King’s not-so-bright sidekick, and Scatter (Kenny), a trigger-happy chimp who previously worked for NASA. Rounding up the main cast of characters, we have Bertie (Nash), a mother figure who takes care of Elvis’ day-to-day life and is one of the few people who can challenge the King.

Image via Netflix

Agent Elvis guest star line-up includes Ed Helms, Jason Mantzoukas, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin, Chris Elliot, Asif Ali, Fred Armisen, Ego Nwodim, Simon Pegg, Craig Robinson, Gary Cole, George Clinton, Tara Strong, Tony Cavalero, and Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ ex-wife.

Who Is Involved with Agent Elvis?

Agent Elvis is created by Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley along with John Eddie. Mike Arnold serves as showrunner, with Eddie also stepping in as co-showrunner. The series comes from Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Executive producers include McConaughey, Kevin Noel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, and Marc Rosen, with Fletcher Moules co-executive producing.

Agent Elvis comes to Netflix on Friday, March 17. Check out the new trailer and the series’ synopsis below.