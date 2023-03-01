Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for Agent Elvis, a high-concept adult animated series that turns Elvis Presley into a superspy. Besides teasing the many gadgets the King of Rock and Roll will have in the upcoming series, the new trailer also presents the main cast of characters that’ll follow Elvis during his spy adventures.

Inspired by the 007 franchise and the superspy tropes born with James Bond, the new trailer underlines how Agent Elvis will not hold any punches when joking about madmen's ludicrous world domination plans and the hilarious tools superspies have to do their job. It also sets the series firmly between the 1960s and the 1970s by showing historical characters such as President Richard Nixon and events like the moon landing.

The new trailer gives us a taste of Matthew McConaughey as the voice of the animated King of Rock and Roll, but it also has some time to showcase the main characters who’ll join Elvis during his missions. For instance, we see The Commander (voiced by Don Cheadle), the leader of the mysterious The Central Bureau spy organization. The Commander is an imposing figure that’s not up for jokes, which will serve to contrast Elvis’ easygoing personality. As a spy, Elvis will also clash with CeCe Ryder (voiced by Kaitlin Olson), a member of TCB who seems to have a knack for getting on the King’s nerves. There’s also Elvis’ not-so-bright sidekick Bobby Ray (voiced by Johnny Knoxville) and a weapons-specialist chimp named Scatter (voiced by Tom Kenny), who might be the most efficient members of TCB.



The trailer also teases how the King of Rock and Roll will struggle to remain a rockstar while acting as a superspy, as both his jobs will often get in the way of each other. Fortunately, Elvis can also count on Bertie (voiced by Niecy Nash), a mother figure who has known the King since he was in diapers and who helps him organize his day-to-day life. As the trailer suggests, Bertie might be even scarier than The Commander, as she’s one of the few people who can put Elvis in his place.

When Is Agent Elvis Coming to Netflix?

Agent Elvis is created by Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley along with John Eddie. Mike Arnold serves as showrunner, with Eddie also stepping in as co-showrunner. Agent Elvis guest star line-up includes Ed Helms, Jason Mantzoukas, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin, Chris Elliot, Asif Ali, Fred Armisen, Ego Nwodim, Simon Pegg, Craig Robinson, Gary Cole, George Clinton, Tara Strong, Tony Cavalero, and Priscilla Presley.

Agent Elvis comes to Netflix on Friday, March 17. Check out the new trailer and the series’ synopsis below.