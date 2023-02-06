Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Agent Elvis, an upcoming animated series that finally answers the age-old question: what if the King of Rock and Roll became a superspy? The trailer also gives us the first taste of Matthew McConaughey as the voice of animated Elvis Presley.

Previously titled Agent King, the upcoming adult animated series takes a wacky concept and squeezes every ounce of lunacy out of it. As the trailer reveals, the upcoming series will explore Elvis Presley's double life after being recruited by a spy agency to defend the world against madmen and terrorists. And while we still don’t know why Elvis becomes a spy, the trailer underlines how he’s definitely the right man for the job. For instance, joking about the 007 franchise and its incredible gadgets, the trailer shows Elvis trying to use the special properties of a pen only to find out it’s an everyday object. He still kills an enemy with said pen, so watch out, John Wick!

The trailer also underlines how the series is set between the 1960s and the 1970s. By making fun of multiple historical events, the trailer shows Elvis as the first man on the moon, no later than 1969. In the trailer, Elvis is also seen shaking hands with President Richard Nixon before the Watergate scandal led to his renouncing in 1974.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: First 'Agent Elvis' Poster Shows the King of Rock and Roll Ready for a New Line of Work

Who Is Involved with Agent Elvis?

Agent Elvis is created by Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley along with John Eddie. Mike Arnold serves as showrunner, with Eddie also stepping in as co-showrunner. The series comes from Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Executive producers include McConaughey, Kevin Noel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, and Marc Rosen, with Fletcher Moules co-executive producing.

So far, the series doesn’t have a release date, with Netflix only promising us it will come out next month. Currently, McConaughey is the only confirmed member of Agent Elvis’ voice cast. Agent Elvis comes to Netflix this March. Check out the new trailer and the series’ synopsis below.