Well, the boys are certainly back in town. Saban Films has given Collider an exclusive look at the new movie Agent Game, which features an interesting collection of older action heroes caught up in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The film stars Mel Gibson as a senior intelligence officer recruiting young spies for a life of dirty work. Opposite Gibson is Dermot Mulroney (Umma, The Righteous Gemstones) as a CIA Interrogator who works behind the scenes and above the law in order to get information by any means necessary.

The trailer plays up a bit of humor — not necessarily on purpose — in Gibson's character assembling a team of angry-looking young agents by offering them "a gig" where they can use their unique skill sets to serve their country. It looks like Agent Game is leaning into the concept of spy-on-spy violence as Gibson leads his team to take down Mulroney's character after choosing him as the scapegoat for an interrogation gone so wrong it could bring down their entire operation.

"Our mission is to keep the wars small, and the sacrifices meaningful" is the exact kind of statement you'd expect to hear from Mel Gibson in a patriotism-driven action thriller. But Barkhad Abdi's Omar — who appears to be an interrogation subject — makes a statement perhaps even more true to the nature of American military actions, saying, "just because you're American, doesn't mean your colleagues share the same goal as you."

In addition to Gibson, Mulroney, and Abdi, Agent Game stars BAFTA Award nominee Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, Star Trek: Discovery) along with Adan Canto, Katie Cassidy, Annie Ilonzeh, and Rhys Coiro. The film is written by Tyler W. Konney and Mike Langer and directed by Grant S. Johnson.

Agent Game is undoubtedly well-produced, with the action-packed trailer promising an entertaining spy thriller. The poster, which you can take a look at below, pits Mulroney and Gibson against each other, with Ilonzeh's character aligning herself with Gibson as his top recruit. This film also marks the reunion of Gibson and Isaacs, who are working together for the first time in over 20 years. The two played the leads in Roland Emmerich's The Patriot, which saw Gibson and Isaacs on opposite sides of the American Revolution.

Agent Game hits theaters as well as digital and on-demand on April 8. You can watch the trailer and check out the poster down below.

Here is the official synopsis for Agent Game:

In this riveting spy thriller, no one is safe. Harris (Dermot Mulroney), a CIA interrogator at an Agency black site, finds himself the target of a rendition operation after being scapegoated for an interrogation gone horribly wrong. As the team tasked to bring Harris in begins to question their orders — and each other —Olsen (Mel Gibson), a senior intelligence officer, and his subordinate, Visser (Annie Ilonzeh), raise the stakes. Now, it’s up to Harris and some newfound allies to uncover the truth and turn the tables.

