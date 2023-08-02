The Big Picture Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is the strongest among the Marvel spy series, offering consistently enjoyable storytelling, well-developed characters, and surprises rooted in long-term character arcs.

The series expertly blended themes from the spy genre into its comic book-inspired stories, showcasing the effects of betrayals and double-crosses on characters and exploring the personal sacrifices of being a spy.

Despite its open ending, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. delivered a satisfying sense of closure while leaving room for potential future appearances by beloved characters, giving fans hope for their return in future projects.

Secret Invasion relied on its spy genre influences to set itself apart from other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, but it’s not the first installment to do so. Among the Marvel films, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Black Widow all explored themes related to espionage and were structured similarly to spy thrillers. Two other MCU television series -- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter -- also blended the superhero and spy genres. And while Secret Invasion had its moments, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. still stands as the strongest of the three shows for a variety of reasons.

What is 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'?

Image via ABC

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the first television series connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, premiered in 2013 during the franchise’s Phase 2. It starred Clark Gregg, reprising his role as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson, who he played in the films throughout Phase 1. Coulson was killed by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in The Avengers but was resurrected through mysterious means that proved to be one of the focuses of the series' first season. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. also saw him assembling an elite team of agents to investigate cases related to superhuman and alien beings and objects. During their first case, the team recruited Skye (Chloe Bennet), a hacktivist who later discovers her true name is Daisy Johnson and becomes the superhero Quake. The series’ early seasons featured appearances from other MCU characters including Secret Invasion stars Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and several episodes’ plots included the characters and the S.H.I.E.L.D. organization reacting to the events of recently released Marvel films such as Thor: The Dark World and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Audience enthusiasm for the MCU resulted in huge ratings for S.H.I.E.L.D.’s pilot episode, but other early episodes received criticism for minimally progressing serialized MCU storylines and failing to make their procedural plots engaging. However, the 16th and 17th episodes of the show launched a storyline connected to Captain America: The Winter Soldier that fundamentally altered the perception of the series. Viewers of that film will remember its central plot twist revealing that S.H.I.E.L.D. had been infiltrated by the Nazi terrorist organization Hydra. This dramatically increased the stakes and tension for the series, with Coulson’s team becoming fugitives and having to work to dismantle Hydra while evading law enforcement, all while learning that more and more of their allies were traitors. S.H.I.E.L.D. largely abandoned procedural storytelling after this point, and, in hindsight, the early episodes didn't do the necessary work in establishing the series’ relationships and other foundations before the Hydra twist allowed for an increase in complexity. Still, reviews became more consistently favorable over time, especially after the second season increased the number of super powered characters on the show, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. eventually turned into one of the more reliably enjoyable superhero series on TV.

A Stronger Marvel Spy Show

Image via ABC/Marvel

Secret Invasion was always going to be at a disadvantage in a comparison against S.H.I.E.L.D. in regard to character development. The latter produced 136 episodes of standard broadcast length television throughout its seven-year run while the former is a six-episode miniseries, several episodes of which are barely longer than a half hour discounting the opening title sequence and credits. It would be unfair to expect Secret Invasion to develop its characters a fraction of how much S.H.I.E.L.D. did in its limited time frame, but some of the former’s problems in characterization can’t be blamed solely on length. Secret Invasion’s efforts at keeping the viewer in suspense with multiple ongoing mysteries meant that some characters, like G’iah (Emilia Clarke) and Varra (Charlayne Woodard), had motivations that didn’t become clear until the series was practically over, making them hard to invest in. Other stories, like that of Maria Hill and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) were cut short for the sake of their surprising deaths. S.H.I.E.L.D. was able to consistently deliver interesting surprises while still rooting its twists in long-term character arcs, as it did with Melinda May’s (Ming-Na Wen) virtual reality storyline in Season 4 and Leo Fitz’s (Iain De Caestecker) mental health problems in Season 5.

S.H.I.E.L.D. also did a better job of blending themes from the spy genre into its comic book-inspired stories. Secret Invasion tried to use the Skrulls’ shape-shifting powers to create an atmosphere of paranoia and mistrust, but its execution of these ideas was uneven at best. The Skrulls replaced only the characters viewers expected, such as James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and not any truly creative choices like Hill or Fury himself. Both the humans and the Skrulls also seemed to forget about the latter’s abilities whenever necessary for the plot, and major plot points such as Hill and Talos’ deaths relied on them being surprised when enemy Skrulls revealed they had taken on new forms. (They really should have been prepared for that!) The identities of the Hydra agents and the other big reveals on S.H.I.E.L.D., on the other hand, were often genuinely unexpected and created fewer inconsistencies in the narrative. The series also took more time to highlight how the betrayals and double-crosses affected both the characters who committed them and the ones who were fooled. In addition, S.H.I.E.L.D. did a nice job of exploring the idea of what it means to be a spy. Characters like Coulson, May, and Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki) frequently grappled with what the dangerous, deceitful aspects of their jobs as agents meant for their personal lives and all three considered leaving S.H.I.E.L.D. at different points, only to relearn why they had dedicated themselves to the organization in the first place.

One thing S.H.I.E.L.D. and Secret Invasion do have in common is that both have mostly open endings, though this is another area in which the former’s execution is stronger. Secret Invasion’s finale felt abrupt, with the introduction of President Ritson’s (Dermot Mulroney) violent anti-alien policy coming across as a rushed development that serves more to set up future stories than it did to end the current one. S.H.I.E.L.D.’s finale managed to leave the door open for multiple characters to make future appearances should other creators want to use them while also delivering a sense of closure to the series’ narrative by highlighting how the main team had started to drift apart in the time since their last mission. It also helped that certain characters like Fitz, Deke Shaw (Jeff Ward), and Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) received more decisively conclusive endings.

S.H.I.E.L.D. wasn’t perfect, but it still stands as one of the stronger installments in the Marvel TV canon and is definitely the best of the franchise’s three spy series. After the aforementioned rough start, the series became a consistent source of fun for fans that also tackled serious themes like trauma and found families, which it usually handled with grace. The characters are some of the most fully-developed in the MCU and fans continue to hope that some of them, such as Daisy, Coulson, and Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna), could receive wider recognition by being brought back for future projects.