The Big Picture Agents of SHIELD fits into The Multiverse Saga according to Brad Winderbaum.

The show's direct connections to MCU movies make fans believe it should be canon.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens up multiversal doors, hinting at potential cameos in the MCU going forward.

One question that is often in regular conversation between Marvel fans is whether Agents of SHIELD is canon to the MCU. The show has multiple loose threads and direct connections to initial phases of Marvel movies and now, with the multiverse cracked open with characters crossing over from different timelines, the question still persists, in a new conversation with ScreenRant, Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, revealed that the spy-drama “fits into The Multiverse Saga.”

Agents of SHIELD, created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen for ABC, ran for seven years between 2013 and 2020. The series was led by Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, reprising his role from the movies, and followed the spy agency in a world of superheroes, dealing with various unusual cases and enemies, including Hydra, Inhumans, and Live Model Decoys among others. Given the show had many direct connections to the MCU's sacred timeline, fans always felt the show should be considered canon.

Winderbaum thinks that “Agents of SHIELD is a really great show and there was a long time where some of the best reveals in that show were during the Winter Soldier era where Hydra emerges and you're like, 'Oh my gosh!' I remember that feeling, even knowing what was happening, just being a fan, [going] 'It really is connected!'” He further added:

"I think that there is, in a crazy way, like you said, it does feel like it fits into The Multiverse Saga in an incredible way. I want to go down this road with you, you know I do, but we're just gonna take a deep breath for a second. Just know that I love that cast, I love Clark Gregg and I love that show."

'Deadpool and Wolverine' Has Opened Up Many Multiversal Doors

Close

While fans only got a glimpse of what the multiverse could look like in Spider-Man: No Way Home and in the post-credit scene of The Marvels, the recently released Deadpool & Wolverine cracked open the sandbox to bid farewell to the Fox-universe characters. The movie brought back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Wesley Snipes as Blade, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and Dafne Keen as Laura aka X-23, while giving Channing Tatum a chance to play Gambit, finally. Fans have come to really love the film for its meaningful cameos and unimaginable variants and the way it has hyped them further for the upcoming releases from the studio. Given the fans’ love for the characters of Agents of SHIELDS, the day for their inclusion into the roster doesn’t seem as farfetched as it once was.

Agents of SHIELDS is available on Disney+. Deadpool & Wolverine is in theatres now.

Watch on Disney+