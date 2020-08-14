‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’: Watch the Cast Get Emotional During the Series Finale Table Read

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the series finale of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.]

After seven seasons of globe-trotting, genre-hopping, comic book-infused subterfuge action, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has come to an end — easily becoming Marvel’s longest-running TV show in the process. We’re all still processing the ramifications of the bittersweet ending, but the good folks at Marvel have given us another emotional spear to jab into our squishy parts. Before any TV production shoots their episodes, they gather the cast and crew to read the script aloud for the first time around a table. A “table read,” if you will. And Marvel just posted the cast’s table read of the series finale.

The video starts with all your favorite castmates — Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Henstridge and more — gathered around the table for the last time, the last script they’ll ever read of the show in hand. If you’ve never seen a table read before, it’s a fascinating look at the acting and storytelling process, especially to compare what their initial instincts look like versus the final filmed product. This look gives you a big chunk of Jeff Ward‘s final scenes as Deke, and if that sounds like it would be tough to get through, you’re right! The lovely video ends with each castmate talking about what the show, and their personal relationships, mean to themselves and each other. If you thought the end of Avengers: Infinity War was emotional, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Check out the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series finale table read below, and don’t be afraid if you need some super-hankies. For more on the show’s legacy, here’s our interview with Clark Gregg.