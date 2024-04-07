Before the Disney+ and Netflix era of the MCU television world, there was Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Following the wild success of The Avengers, this prime-time show followed the somehow resurrected Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) as he leads a new team to combat the strange and extraordinary threats of the world. A show lasting for seven seasons, it initially started out relatively small in scale, making sure it found ways to regularly tie into film canon. But as time went by, it seemed to veer off in its own wacky direction, taking on bigger plot points that incorporated comic tidbits. From Inhumans to Ghost Rider, to Life Model Decoys, to space and time travel - the show was at its best whenever it stayed in its own lane.

Easily one of the most underrated shows of the MCU, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. thrived as it was given the gift of time; time to establish rich character arcs and relationships; time to develop intricate plot points that somehow tied together; time for the audience to really grow and connect with those on-screen. This seems to be a luxury nowadays for the MCU, who have opted for more short-form, big-budget projects. There's nothing wrong with that. But perhaps in this climate of alleged "Marvel fatigue", we should look back at the good ol' days and the episodes that stood out among the rest, at least according to IMDb. Sure, the show only ended a couple of years ago, but it still radiates a well-needed nostalgic energy.

10 "The Real Deal" – Season 5, Episode 12

IMDb Ranking: 9.1

With an explosion destroying the three Monoliths in the bunker, a strange dimensional rift suddenly appears among the rubble. Somehow physically manifesting the fears of the team, Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) races to create a device that can seal the rift before it spreads throughout the building. Meanwhile, as tension rises, Coulson's deal with Ghost Rider (Diego Luna) - and its fatal impact - is revealed, leaving the team to confront the likelihood of a future without their beloved leader.

As the show's 100th episode, "The Real Deal" features surprise after surprise. Where familiar faces pop up, such as previous villains Lash and Hive, fans also get to see the reappearance of Mike Peterson (J. August Richards) - almost creating a full circle to the show's pilot episode. However, in true S.H.I.E.L.D fashion, this episode shines by highlighting the team's deep familial bond. Confronted with terrible news and a bleak future, they still somehow manage to rise above it all, united and hand-in-hand. With emotional conversations and cathartic confessions, this episode has it all - even the long-awaited Fitzsimmons wedding (as well as a surprise relative reveal).

9 "The End" – Season 5, Episode 22

IMDb Ranking: 9.1

Image via ABC

As Talbot's (Adrian Pasdar) insanity grows, so do his powers as he continues to seek out more gravitonium, even as it endangers the safety of the world. At the same time, Coulson's health quickly deteriorates, indicating to the team that he doesn't have much time left. But with only one vial of Centipede serum in their possession, the team argues among themselves as they must make the ultimate decision: use it to stop Talbot's tyranny, or to save Coulson's life.

From abductions across space and time, to Hydra high-school, to secret evil alien societies - fans are lucky the writers managed to masterfully connect all the dots in this very wacky season of events. Indeed, despite the earth-shattering stakes of it all, this finale holds a special place in peoples' hearts thanks to its intimate team moments and severe emotionality. Not only do we seemingly lose Fitz, but this also marks the episode where we say goodbye to Agent Philip J. Coulson - the most honorable and loyal S.H.I.E.L.D. agent there ever was - as he chooses to spend his final days in Tahiti with May (Ming-Na Wen), the woman he loves. "The End" truly has a book-end quality to it. And perhaps this is because it was written as a series finale, in the event of the show's potential cancelation. Thankfully, the story wasn't quite finished just yet.

8 "Rewind" – Season 5, Episode 5

IMDb Ranking: 9.1

Image via ABC

Immediately following the team's disappearance at the diner, it's revealed that Fitz was somehow left alone and taken into military custody. After being interrogated by several agents - including General Hale (Catherine Dent) - about the others' whereabouts and their alleged involvement in various crimes, Fitz remains in prison for six months, but with special privileges to locate the team. Upon his failure, he enlists the help of Agent Lance Hunter (Nick Blood) to break him out of the facility and track down the man who took his team.

After four long episodes, fans were finally blessed with a Fitz-centric storyline. Easily one of the most rewarding episodes as it not only filled in lost time gaps, but it also reunited a truly underrated duo now with Hunter gleefully back in the picture. Almost leading their own buddy-cop comedy, the two go on their own little adventure, spitting banter and kicking ass. Indeed, their brotherly bond is something many fans have missed, and with the show becoming incredibly tense and dark, this little break of levity was very much appreciated. They even sneak in a little Star Wars gag - what's not to love?

7 "What They Become" – Season 2, Episode 10

IMDb Ranking: 9.1

Image via ABC

Despite only being tasked by Whitehall (Reed Diamond) to secure Raina (Ruth Negga) from the Bus, it's revealed that Ward (Brett Dalton) also took Skye (Chloe Bennet) so that he could introduce her to her father, Cal (Kyle MacLachlan), who informs her about her past. But as Whitehall arrives to unveil his plan and take out Cal, he is interrupted by Coulson and the team as they raid the Hydra base. As the fight ensues, Skye feels compelled to follow Raina and the Diviner into the mysterious temple - a choice that changes her life forever as her true destiny is unveiled.

Throughout the show, one of the biggest (surprising) mysteries was the origin of Skye. Introduced as a hacker for the Rising Tide, her history and identity couldn't be further from mediocrity. From being deemed an 0-8-4, protected by S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in infancy, to miraculously surviving an alien drug with no side effects - it was clear that a big reveal was stirring up. And indeed, that reveal finally came into fruition in "What They Become" as Skye emerged from a terrigenesis cocoon as an Inhuman - but not just any Inhuman: she was Quake, the famed Marvel Comics character also known as Daisy Johnson. So long, Skye, it was nice to meet you. But Daisy is now here to steer the show in an exciting new direction, albeit coming at a cost with the devastating loss of Agent Triplett (B.J. Britt).

6 "4,722 Hours" – Season 3, Episode 5

IMDb Ranking: 9.2

Image via ABC

Still recovering from her dramatic rescue, Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) finally reveals to Fitz what really happened to her in the last six months. Upon being dragged through the portal, she found herself on a sunless deserted planet, with few means for survival. Luckily, she manages to sustain herself just fine - that is until she stumbles upon Will Daniels (Dillon Casey), a stranded astronaut who's been stuck on the planet since 2001. Together, the two fight to survive and even grow close in the process.

The Fitzsimmons relationship is one of the beating hearts of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Take that away, and what do you have? Apparently, you get one of the most unique episodes of the show as "4,722 Hours" takes a whole stylistic and tonal shift that no one was ready for, but was eventually thankful that they did. Stunningly carried by Henstridge and her brilliant performance, we see Simmons passionately take charge of her own survival as she grips onto her last strands of hope. It hurts fans to see her in such anguish. So we can't exactly be angry that she forged a connection with the handsome astronaut, even if it hurts our Fitzsimmons shipper heart.

5 "Turn, Turn, Turn" – Season 1, Episode 17

IMDb Ranking: 9.2

Image via ABC

As secrets brew among the team, paranoia and tension assume, especially when it's suspected that a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent is the real Clairvoyant. But things reach an all-time high as the show catches up to the events of the larger cinematic universe, quickly revealing that S.H.I.E.L.D has been compromised by its old foe, Hydra. Pinning man against man, the team struggles to determine whom to trust, only to be betrayed by one of their own.

Of all the titles in the show, "Turn, Turn, Turn" could not be more apt as it easily represented the real turning point of the series. With some complaining about the tonality and direction of the first few episodes, this one transformed the series into a nail-biting thriller as it finally reflected the big changes of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. A show centered around S.H.I.E.L.D. had to show the expansive repercussions of Hydra's infiltration. And boy did they deliver. The organization we grew to love was no longer what it seemed, nor were the people that were involved. Indeed, as if exposing Garrett's (Bill Paxton) loyalties to Hydra wasn't enough. They just had to bring Grant Ward with them, revealing to the audience that a beloved core member of the team was really a Hydra sleeper agent.

4 "S.O.S. Part 2" – Season 2, Episode 22

IMDb Ranking: 9.3

Image via ABC

May and Hunter race to rescue Bobbi (Adrianne Palicki) from the evil clutches of Ward. Little do they know they're being lured into a trap. Meanwhile, with Jiaying (Dichen Lachman) and her Inhuman followers hijacking the S.H.I.E.L.D ship, it's discovered that they plan to use artificial terrigen crystals, laced with the metal of the Diviner, to reveal all Inhumans while killing those that aren't. As the team goes on to stop this from going forward, Skye is forced to make a difficult decision.

Between the battle against the Inhumans, the closure of "the real S.H.I.E.L.D. " arc, and navigating the complex dynamics of the Johnson family - season 2 had a lot to wrap up in its two-part finale. Like most episodes, the action was great. There were thrilling fights with Inhuman powers, the introduction of Mack's (Henry Simmons) iconic shotgun-axe, Coulson's hand even gets chopped off! However, what really makes this finale special is its bittersweet ending. Not only does Cal make the ultimate sacrifice for his daughter, but we finally see a glimpse of Skye embracing the identity of Daisy in his honor. Let's also not forget the jaw-dropping cliffhangers that saw artificial terrigen crystals leaking out into the ocean, as well as Simmons getting swallowed up into the Monolith. Yikes.

3 "What We're Fighting For"– Season 7, Episode 13

IMDb Ranking: 9.4

Image via Marvel Studios

Now on their final mission together, battling the invasion of the Chronicoms and Nathaniel's (Thomas E. Sullivan) own tyranny, the team is conflicted about Fitz's return but excited to know that he can transport them back to the original timeline. In doing so, they take their enemies with them and engage in a fight like no other. In the end, secrets are revealed, and new beginnings arise, as the team fractures into different directions - but only after making sure a new tradition is established.

For seven seasons, a team of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents have made fans scream, laugh and weep - in no particular order. Indeed, having gone on adventures traveling across space and time, many wondered how the show could ever satisfy every arc. And yet, somehow, they manage to do just that. Following the defeat of their enemies, each member goes on their own journey, accurately reflecting their own characters' needs: Mack is the new director of S.H.I.E.L.D. (as is Deke in the alternate timeline); Elena (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) is still kicking ass as an agent; Daisy goes on a space expedition with Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) and Kora (Dianne Doan); May starts teaching at the new Coulson Academy; Fitzsimmons step away from the spy life to raise their family; LMD Coulson even gets to ride off into the sun in his newly modified car, Lola. Yes, their paths no longer cross over, but the team's commitment to staying in each other's lives only proves how their love will never dissipate.

2 "Self Control" – Season 4, Episode 15

IMDb Ranking: 9.4

Image via ABC

As Radcliffe (John Hannah) and Aida's (Mallory Jansen) plan click into action, Fitz and Simmons try to figure out what to do after discovering that several members of their team have been replaced with LMDs. But as paranoia reaches an all-time high, they don't know who they can trust, even among themselves. As more agents discover the truth, it all becomes a game of cat and mouse as friends must decide who they think is real, before time runs out.

Mixing elements of horror and thrill, "Self Control" perfectly executes the classic infiltration story-line. With fans and characters unaware of whom they can trust, extreme levels of paranoia, emotion and hysteria are rightfully reflected. From the terrifying reveal of LMD Fitz to the tear-jerking reunion of Daisy and Simmons - it makes you wonder how Secret Invasion could have ever missed the mark when Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. had already given them the blueprint to crafting an epic story of paranoia. As if things couldn't get any better, the episode even ends shockingly with a look into the Framework, highlighting the virtual world our heroes are stuck in. One where Hydra lands on top.

1 "As I Have Always Been" – Season 7, Episode 9

IMDb Ranking: 9.5

Image via ABC

After unexpectedly time jumping, the Zephyr gets trapped in a time vortex, propelling the ship closer to ultimate destruction. But as Daisy repeatedly wakes up in her cryo-chamber and witnesses the same events again and again, she soon realizes that the team is stuck in a time loop. With only LMD Coulson aware of their situation as well, the two must work together to break the loop and divert the ship from the center of the vortex.

Where the Groundhog Day time-loop is a common fictional plot, "As I Have Always Been" manages to incorporate sci-fi twists, lots of humor, deadly stakes, emotional moments, and even a bit of romance, all in 44 minutes. Masterfully paced and performed, it's an episode that really stands the test of time. From the buddy-cop energy of Coulson and Daisy, the blossoming connection between Daisy and Sousa, and even the heartbreaking death of Enoch (Joel Stoffer)—every moment is savored and never wasted. What makes it even better is how this episode is directed by Elizabeth Henstridge herself. Leave it to Jemma Simmons to be brilliant on and off-screen.

Watch on Disney+

NEXT:The 10 Best Josh Brolin Movies, Ranked